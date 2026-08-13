Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Calls Out Fan on Instagram

There are times when Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has made himself an easy target for the ire of fans in the past. That doesn’t mean there aren’t times when fans cross the line, though, and Duran is more than willing to call them out.

Duran recently got a hateful message in his Instagram DMs, telling him to kill himself. So, Duran took a series of screenshots, including the message, a comment the same user left, and who the fan is, on his Instagram story.

Duran was open about his mental health struggles when the Red Sox appeared in The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox. For many, this was a great opportunity to connect and help fans come to terms with their own mental health struggles. For other fans, it was an opportunity to attack him again.

One notable incident came in Cleveland, when a fan made similar remarks to Duran. Becoming agitated, Duran needed to be held back by his teammates as the fan was removed. Duran later said it was the first time a fan had taunted him over his suicide attempt.

Boston Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Has Had His Share of Bad Fan Interactions

Part of why Jarren Duran seems to be targeted by fans goes back to the series of fan interactions that he has had in the past. This, for those inclined to say something inappropriate, makes him seem like a better target.

The most notable of those incidents came in 2024. A fan at Fenway Park shouted that he needed a tennis racket when he was batting, and Duran returned the favor with a homophobic slur. That earned him a two-game suspension and has tainted his reputation in the minds of some fans.

The Cleveland incident was widely seen as much more understandable. As will his most recent incident, posting the hateful messages he’s received on Instagram.

However, those moments aren’t isolated. Earlier in 2026, Duran flipped off a fan in Minnesota and got into another shouting match with a fan at Fenway Park. Afterwards, he dismissed it, saying, “Nothing happened.”

Struggling on the field hasn’t helped matters either. Duran is hitting .203 with a .260 OBP, a .357 slugging percentage, and a .617 OPS. That poor play makes fans frustrated and can lead to the hate that goes beyond what’s reasonable from fans.

None of that makes hateful language acceptable, of course. However, Duran has clearly become a target.

There’s a Timeline for the Red Sox Trading Jarren Duran

For a couple of seasons now, Jarren Duran has been a trade candidate for the Red Sox. With a crowded outfield and multiple other outfielders who are younger and under long-term contracts, Duran stands out as a trade candidate.

Rumors have followed him for more than a year now. However, it now looks like the most likely time for a Duran trade is going to be this upcoming offseason. Bob Nightengale explained why.

“The Boston Red Sox, who had resisted trade overtures for outfielder Jarren Duran in the past, now are expected to trade him this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

Coming off one of his worst statistical seasons in recent memory, Duran may not go for what he could have in past years. Still, it’s on Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow to find the best possible value for him.