Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Jarren Duran Change

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Red Sox are on the verge of elimination after losing by a score of 9-0 on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran finished the loss with one walk and one strikeout.

Red Sox Announce Sudden Duran Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Red Sox 9/30 J. Jones DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B T. Story SS N. Eaton LF S. Gray SP”

Duran has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .207 with 114 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 66 runs and 21 stolen bases in 151 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his 6th season at the MLB level (all with Boston).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Game 2

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RedSoxDoug: “See ya in 2027 ✌️”

@ha1ft1me: “No Roman Anthony in today’s lineup. All but confirms his 2026 campaign is over. A huge blow for the Red Sox playoff hopes.”

@aarons333: “I’d probably just play Duran and hope for the best. Sometimes just throw the numbers out and go with highest upside.”

@goinglimbs: “JAHMAI JONES RED SOX NATION TURNS ITS LONELY EYES TO YOU”

@ifeeltherutsch: “please just give us hope and send it to game 3 at least”

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

Last year, they lost to the Yankees in the Wild Card series (in three games).