Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Jarren Duran Change

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MA - JULY 26: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Red Sox are on the verge of elimination after losing by a score of 9-0 on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran finished the loss with one walk and one strikeout.

Red Sox Announce Sudden Duran Change

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after popping up during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Red Sox 9/30 J. Jones DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B T. Story SS N. Eaton LF S. Gray SP”

Duran has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .207 with 114 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 66 runs and 21 stolen bases in 151 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his 6th season at the MLB level (all with Boston).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup For Game 2

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being struck out by John Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees to end game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RedSoxDoug: “See ya in 2027 ✌️”

@ha1ft1me: “No Roman Anthony in today’s lineup. All but confirms his 2026 campaign is over. A huge blow for the Red Sox playoff hopes.”

@aarons333: “I’d probably just play Duran and hope for the best. Sometimes just throw the numbers out and go with highest upside.”

GettyManager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox talks with Payton Tolle #70 on the mound against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@goinglimbs:JAHMAI JONES RED SOX NATION TURNS ITS LONELY EYES TO YOU”

@ifeeltherutsch: “please just give us hope and send it to game 3 at least”

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyCraig Breslow the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

Last year, they lost to the Yankees in the Wild Card series (in three games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Jarren Duran Change

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x