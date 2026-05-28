Red Sox Outfielder Has Strong Praise for Rising Star After Dominating Win Over Braves

The Boston Red Sox have hit a point in the season at the end of May where they will take any positives and run with them. To say that the beginning of the season has been frustrating would be an understatement.

One area that has been a struggle for the Red Sox has been their pitching. Whether it’s the starting rotation or the bullpen, it’s been a battle on what seems like a nightly basis.

On Wednesday night, youngster Connelly Early delivered the biggest performance of the season yet in what was a much-needed 8-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox Pitcher Connelly Early Dazzles Against the Atlanta Braves

After dropping the first four games of their six-game homestand, Boston was looking to end their streak against the Braves. They dropped the series opener on Tuesday night, 7-6. Interim manager Chad Tracy turned to Early, and he didn’t disappoint.

Against the top MLB team, the left-hander dominated Atlanta’s lineup. He scattered four hits, walked three, and struck out seven over seven shutout innings. He needed 97 pitches to record is 21 outs. That performance did not go lost on outfielder Jarren Duran.

“Some of us forget he’s a rookie,” said Duran. “Every day he comes on the mound it’s nice to be in the outfield and just kind of chill when he’s doing his thing. Sometimes you get lost watching him carve up there. . . . He’s an absolute dog.”

He needed to be a dog against the Braves. Of the four hits he allowed, the only extra-base hit was by Atlanta catcher Chadwick Tromp. Connelly lowered his ERA to 2.95, and according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Connelly has an ERA of just 1.77 in his last four starts.

“Seven innings and zero runs any day is pretty good,” said Early.

Boston Red Sox Need Pitching To Turn Around

Tracy is trying to navigate his rotation without Garrett Crochet. However, it doesn’t appear he’ll be returning anytime soon. He is scheduled to throw multiple simulated innings next Tuesday after they return from a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians on the road.

Furthermore, the rest of the rotation has been hit or miss. Mostly a miss. Brayan Bello has struggled, while Ranger Suárez has been inconsistent after signing as a free agent over the offseason. Early was slotted as the fifth starter by former manager Alex Cora out of spring training. However, he is turning into one of the top arms in the rotation.

The Red Sox will go as their pitching takes them. Offensive outbursts like Wednesday night have been few and far between. Things won’t get easier on Thursday afternoon against former Boston ace Chris Sale.

Another young left-hander from Boston will ge the ball against Sale, Payton Tolle. Like Early, he has impressed this season, but will be facing his biggest test against Atlanta. He was masterful on May 16 in Atlanta when he went eight innings, allowing four hits and two runs in a 3-2 Red Sox victory. Another performance to back Early’s performance would go a long way in Boston, turning things around and winning a series over Atlanta.