Boston Red Sox Outfielder Drops Eye-Opening Quote After Frustrating Loss To Atlanta Braves

Just about nothing has gone right for the Boston Red Sox in 2026. They are one of the top disappointments in MLB this season. Just how much of a disappointment are they?

The roster put together over the offseason had flaws, and those flaws are being exposed through the first two months of the season. They are in last place in the American League East Division and are showing no signs of turning things around.

They are looking for anything to turn around their season before it’s too late. In April, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow fired manager Alex Cora and most of his assistant coaches. He was replaced by Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy, and nothing has changed. Boston is 12-14 under Tracy.

However, Boston had a chance to pick up a potential season-turning win on Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the Atlanta Braves. They came up short, but outfielder Jarren Duran had a statement after the loss that opened some eyes.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Drops Eye-Opening Statement After Loss To Atlanta Braves

Duran led off the Boston bottom of the first inning with a solo home run off Spencer Strider. The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead after the inning on the top team in the National League. However, in true Red Sox fashion in 2026, they trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth. They cut the deficit to 7-6 and had runners on first and second with one out. However, the Braves got the final two outs, leaving Boston with another frustrating loss.

The loss dropped them nine games below .500 on the season. They have yet to win a game when trailing in the ninth inning. However, it feels like that time will come, and when it does, look out.

“One of these times, we’re going to put together what we do in the ninth [for] the whole game, and we’re going to go on a run, and it’s going to be sick,” said Duran.

Sooner or later, they have to win one of those games. Until they do, the frustration is going to continue to build. If they were able to complete the comeback against Atlanta, it would have been sick.

Boston Red Sox Slowly Falling Further Behind

The loss to the Braves dropped the Red Sox to a stunning 8-18 at Fenway Park in 2026. They are the only team in MLB that has not won double-digit games at home. For a park that used to be intimidating, it’s far from it now for visiting teams.

Boston has lost the first four games of their six-game homestand. They were swept by the Minnesota Twins and have two games remaining with the Braves. They face Bryce Elder on Wednesday night and Chris Sale on Thursday afternoon. Talk about a daunting task.

After that, they hit the road where they’re 14-13, which is surprising, to face the Cleveland Guardians. Unless Boston fixes their home struggles, they are going to continue to struggle in 2026. A ninth-inning comeback against the Braves would have been just what they needed. Duran is waiting patiently for it.