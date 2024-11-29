MLB Insider Shuts Down Report Juan Soto Has Signed With AL Team

MLB insider Jeff Passan has shut down a report that Juan Soto is set to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB reporter @BeyondAvgMick on X – who has broken news in the past – reported the Red Sox signed Soto to a 12-year deal with Red Sox. He then doubled on his report”

“Here’s what I know. Juan Soto & Boston have agreed to a long-term contract. The exact length and money of the deal is still unknown but I’m told there is no deferred cash. Boston’s rich history of Dominican superstars was the ultimate selling point,” he wrote on X.

Following his report, Passan, who’s ESPN’s MLB insider took to X, to shut down the report and revealed Soto hasn’t signed with any team.

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories,” Passan wrote on X. “I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract. Which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Passan quickly shut down the report Soto has signed with the Red Sox as of now. However, Boston is still in the running for the star outfielder, so perhaps Boston does eventually land him.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the New York Yankees last season.

Red Sox Projected Offer to Soto Revealed

Boston is one of at least five teams who submitted an offer to Soto.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez took to X to reveal that the Red Sox offered Soto a 12-year deal around $50 million per season.

“I just finished a call, and sources from #Boston informed me that the player spoke for over an hour with Rafael Devers about the team,” Rodriguez wrote. “There is a 12-year offer for around $50M per season. And #JuanSoto is interested in the idea of going to the Red Sox. Currently, the Red Sox are a strong contender for outfielder.”

A 12-year deal at $50 million per year would be $600 million total, but it does seem likely that Soto will exceed that.

What Will Juan Soto Get in Free Agency?

Soto is the top free agent available and will land a massive deal in free agency.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted Soto will sign a 13-year $600 million deal in their annual Top 50 MLB Free Agent Predictions article.

“When it comes to Soto’s contract, any and all historical norms can be tossed out,” the article read. “You could argue that the last time a superstar of this caliber reached free agency at such a young age is Soto’s former teammate Bryce Harper, but we’d posit that this is the most appealing blend of youth and statistical dominance since Alex Rodriguez stunned the entire sports world with a 10-year, $252MM contract to sign with the Rangers.

“There’s little doubt Soto will sign a contract of at least a decade in length,” the article continued. “The question becomes one of how long a team will be willing to go at what figures to be a new record average annual value (setting aside Shohei Ohtani’s overwhelmingly deferred $700MM contract, which came with an NPV closer to $43.7MM, using the MLBPA’s number). A 12-year deal would pay Soto through age-37. But, it’s not out of the question that a team will go later into his career than that. The Yankees guaranteed Judge $40MM annually through his age-39 season.”

However, there have since been reports that Soto could get close to $700 million in free agency.