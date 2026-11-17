Last week, the Boston Red Sox made their first splash in free agency, signing Jake Bauers. He likely fills the Red Sox’s need at DH and serves as a backup at first base, giving Willson Contreras some days off defensively.

That doesn’t feel like the only move that Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has up his sleeve this winter. Boston could use an upgrade in the middle of the infield. How Breslow goes about addressing that remains to be seen. Second base would be a position that he would like to upgrade.

One free agent option is Brandon Lowe, but there is a trade option that Boston and Breslow have been linked to before and will be again. That would be for Arizona Diamondbacks three-time All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the top 6 landing spots for Marte, and Boston was sixth. However, it was his trade package that certainly opened some eyes.

Boston Red Sox Urged To Trade Two Prospects for Ketel Marte

There is no doubt that Marte would fill a need in the middle of the infield for the Red Sox next season and beyond. He would be a big defensive upgrade. Marte would also provide a key bat in the top half of Chad Tracy’s order. Miller’s trade package from Boston to Arizona sends Kristian Campbell and Triston Casas to Arizona. This isn’t the first time Marte and the Red Sox have been linked together.

“The Red Sox were the hypothetical landing spot numero uno for Ketel Marte last offseason. Considering second base ended up being a completely underwhelming revolving door of Marcelo Mayer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Anthony Siegler and Nick Sogard, they probably regret not doing more to make it happen,” wrote Miller.

The revolving door, as Miller put it was good enough to make the playoffs. However, it wasn’t good enough to avoid being swept by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild-Card Series. It wasn’t the sole reason why they were eliminated quickly, but the lack of offense from second base didn’t help.

Boston dropping in the pecking order for Marte is not surprising given that shortstop Franklin Arias is not too far from making the MLB roster. Also, second baseman Curtis Mead, acquired from the Washington Nationals over the summer, is expected back fully healthy in 2027.

Boston Red Sox Facing Some Big Kristian Campbell and Triston Casas Decisions

It feels like it’s just a matter of time before the Diamondbacks move Marte. Campbell and Casas both have a lot of obstacles in getting on the Boston roster full-time. Eventually moving both of them makes sense.

Breslow and the Red Sox gave Campbell a $60 million contract early in 2025, and that is looking like a disaster. Casas has no path to playing first base or even being a DH with Boston after Bauers was signed.

Both players ever playing with the Red Sox seem unlikely. Using them as trade chips for a bigger name makes sense, and both could use a fresh start somewhere else. Arizona wouldn’t be a bad landing spot for both.