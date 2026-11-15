Red Sox Lose 3 Things by Signing Jake Bauers

The Boston Red Sox knew they’d face penalties for signing Jake Bauers.

The Red Sox signed Bauers anyway to be a key left-handed addition to their lineup after his World Series championship with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The signing was the first real salvo fired in free agency, and it came from a Red Sox team that already has a first baseman — Willson Contreras — and will likely have Bauers locked into the DH role full-time.

Boston got Bauers for a reported four years and $58 million, which could be a bargain if Bauers plays anything like he played in 2026 for the Brewers.

Bauers was the NLCS MVP before catching the last out of the World Series for Milwaukee, which claimed its first-ever title.

Now, Bauers comes to Boston as three assets are forced to leave.

Boston Loses 3 Things for Jake Bauers

The Red Sox knew the cost of signing Bauers because the MLB rules are spelled out quite simply for a team that signs a player who rejects a qualifying offer.

The Brewers had made Bauers the qualifying offer, which would’ve paid him about $23 million for 2027, knowing he’d probably reject it. But they did it in part to get back in return what the rules spell out they get as compensation.

This is how The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal explained it in a new article:

“The Sox not only agreed to pay Bauers $58 million over four years Friday, but did so knowing the signing would cost them their second- and fifth-highest draft selections, as well as $1 million from their international bonus pool for the upcoming signing period.”

Sammon and Rosenthal note that the Red Sox have made a signing like this in each of the past three offseasons — in 2025, Alex Bregman signed after rejecting his qualifying offer, and Ranger Suarez did the same in 2026.

Clearly, Boston is valuing the current player over the future production.

AL East Irony

Ironically, Bauers has already played for the Tampa Bay Rays — at the start of his career — and the New York Yankees — for a brief cameo.

With a couple other stops along the way, Bauers never really proved himself until he got to Milwaukee.

Now, he returns to the AL East with a hefty cost to the Red Sox to prove that he can be the star that began to shine with the Brewers in 2026.