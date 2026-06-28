Red Sox To Get Lefty Masher Back Against Yankees’ Carlos Rodon

The Boston Red Sox are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees, and the club is expected to get a key player back in the lineup for tonight’s matchup on Sunday, June 28.

Utilityman Romy Gonzalez will make his season debut tonight, reports Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy noted earlier in the week that Gonzalez was nearing a return. He’s missed the entire year after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

It’s the perfect time for Gonzalez to get back in the lineup with Boston going up against left-hander Carlos Rodon. The right-handed bat typically sees most of his playing time against lefties. Gonzalez is a career .302 hitter when facing left-handed pitching.

Boston Red Sox Lineup Update: Romy Gonzalez Expected to Return Against the New York Yankees

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Gonzalez is coming off the most productive season of his MLB career. He delivered an excellent 123 wRC+ across 341 plate appearances in 2025. Gonzalez hit a career-best nine home runs and chipped in six stolen bases. Unsurprisingly, the platoon bat did most of his damage against lefties. Gonzalez hit .331 with seven home runs in 130 at-bats versus southpaws last season. He wasn’t completely ineffective against righties, but a .718 OPS isn’t exactly going to keep him in the lineup.

After bouncing around the diamond in his first year with the Red Sox, Gonzalez mostly stayed on the right side of the infield in 2025. He made 58 appearances at first base and 42 appearances at second base. Gonzalez also played 12 innings at third base. It was a significant adjustment from 2024, when the versatile defender spent time at all four infield positions and all three outfield spots. Gonzalez didn’t excel at any one spot last year. His best results came at first base, where he graded out as a neutral defender. In his career, Gonzalez has posted negative numbers by Defensive Runs Saved at second base, third base, and the outfield.

Gonzalez hasn’t exactly torn the cover off the ball during his rehab assignment. He’s hit just .111 in six games split between Double-A and Triple-A. Gonzalez has enough of a big-league track record to instill confidence that he can get on track once he returns to the majors. The Red Sox can’t afford to waste any time bringing him back, as they currently sit in fifth place in the American League East standings.

The Red Sox Are Crushing Lefties

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Boston has been one of the best offenses in the league against left-handed pitching over the past two months. The Red Sox lead the league in OPS and wOBA when facing southpaws since the beginning of May. The club ranks second behind the Texas Rangers in wRC+.

Offseason trade acquisition Willson Contreras has been a major part of Boston’s huge performance against lefties. He’s delivered a massive .294 ISO and a .418 wOBA vs. left-handed pitching. Ceddanne Rafaela, recently moved higher in the lineup, has also been a key contributor. The outfielder has an elevated 28.9% strikeout rate against lefties, but it’s come with a strong .254 ISO. Gonzalez will likely take over playing time from guys like Anthony Siegler and Andruw Monasterio.