Red Sox Get Encouraging Injury News Before Yankees Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox have spent most of this season searching for consistency. At 35-46, the wins have been harder to come by than anyone hoped. But Fenway Park this weekend has felt different.

Three straight victories over the New York Yankees have changed the energy around this team. Saturday’s 4-1 win was the latest, and the most complete performance of the series. The offense came early, the pitching held firm, and the bullpen closed it out without drama.

Before Sunday’s series finale, interim manager Chad Tracy had plenty to address. The injury updates he delivered could shape how Boston finishes this homestand.

Tracy Delivers Key Injury News

The most significant update involves utility man Romy Gonzalez, who has been sidelined all season after a shoulder injury prevented him from making his 2026 debut. Gonzalez has been on a rehab assignment since June 16 and Tracy said Sunday is a real possibility for his return.

The numbers from his rehab stint have been modest. A.111 average with one home run across six games, but Tracy is not reading into them.

“From Romy’s standpoint, he feels physically healthy, he feels good in the box, so that’s all that matters,” Tracy said. “You’re more concerned about the physical health of the player than how many hits they’re getting…he said he feels physically good and he’s just mainly tinkering with stuff to get his timing right.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Sogard are both working their way back. Kiner-Falefa has a stress reaction in his forearm, Tracy confirmed, which he described as a relief compared to the fracture scenario that was on the table. Sogard is further along, with a rehab assignment expected sometime next week as he recovers from a right oblique issue.

On the pitching side, Jovani Moran has been dealing with left elbow inflammation, but Sunday gives him a chance to prove he is ready. He is scheduled to take the mound for Triple-A Worcester, with the front office set to evaluate his status afterward.

Three Wins, One More to Get

Boston has now won three straight against New York, matching the best run they have put together all year, and Sunday brings a chance at something bigger.

Jake Bennett delivered the finest performance of the series Saturday. The rookie lefty held the Yankees to a single run on three hits, working into the seventh inning and keeping New York hitless until Schuemann connected in the fifth. It was a career milestone in terms of innings for the young lefty.

“It’s a great feeling when the guys come out swinging it like that,” Bennett said. “I try to feed off that and just attack hitters and go right at them.”

Bennett was the third straight southpaw to stifle the Yankees this series. Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and Bennett surrendered just a handful of runs across the entire series between them against one of the American League’s better lineups. The rotation has been historically consistent, putting together a run of quality starts not seen from this staff in nearly four decades.

“Everyone’s throwing extremely well,” Bennett said. “That just gives everyone the motivation to keep working hard and to keep doing it.”

Sunday night brings Sonny Gray against Carlos Rodón at Fenway. A sweep of the Yankees would be the statement moment of this season for Boston.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The injury news gives Boston options. Gonzalez back and will be hitting lefties. Moran returning to the bullpen. Sogard on his way. The depth is coming.

But right now, the focus is simpler than any of that.

One more win. One more step. Sunday night is the opportunity.