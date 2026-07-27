Red Sox Linked to Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Catcher

The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in the majors right now, and that has resulted in their trade deadline plans completely shifting. For months, the Red Sox looked like sellers, but now that they are surging, they are going to be buyers at the deadline. We already saw them acquire Curtis Mead in a deal with the Washington Nationals, and it doesn’t seem like they are done adding yet.

All year long, Boston’s lineup has needed help, particularly from the right side of the plate. Mead’s arrival will certainly help in that department, but the front office wants more. According to a new report, that has led the team to target Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman, who is one of the top trade candidates across the entire league ahead of the deadline.

Red Sox Eyeing Hunter Goodman Trade

The Red Sox received some great production from the catcher position in 2025 with Carlos Narvaez, but he’s been a shell of himself this season. Connor Wong has looked better after a miserable season last year, but even with his improved play, Boston is still getting virtually no production from this spot.

If there’s one way to change that, it would be to acquire Goodman. The Rockies remain the most desolate team in the majors, but Goodman has emerged as one of the best players at his position in the majors. Through 98 games, he’s hitting .260 with 31 home runs and 60 RBIs, with his home run tally already matching the mark he set last year.

Colorado appears open to trading Goodman, but its high asking price is scaring teams away. While the New York Yankees are viewed as Goodman’s most likely landing spot should he get moved, Boston’s change of heart ahead of the deadline could lead to them swinging a blockbuster deal for the two-time All-Star.

“With the trade deadline one week away, multiple major-league executives estimate the chances of Goodman getting traded at about 30 percent,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported. “That percentage, however, could increase in the coming days. A number of teams, including the leading AL East powers, the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, want to add a catcher.”

Should the Red Sox Trade for Hunter Goodman?

Teams are reportedly concerned about Goodman’s defense behind the plate, but that’s an issue that shouldn’t worry the Red Sox. The main problem this team has right now is a lack of power, and Goodman would immediately come in and fix that. Even if he was just used at designated hitter, Goodman would completely change the look of Boston’s lineup.

As the deadline draws near, the Rockies could drop their asking price for Goodman, which would open the door for a deal to get pushed across the finish line. Considering how Connelly Early was just moved in exchange for Mead, the Sox are clearly going to be aggressive in acquiring guys they feel strongly about, so if Goodman falls in that category, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see a deal get done here.