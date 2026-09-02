Red Sox Manager Sends Message on Adley Rutschman Injury

Adley Rutschman‘s elbow has been a recurring topic in Boston since he first hyperextended it last week, and the Red Sox have made clear it’s something they’re managing carefully rather than treating as a short-term absence. Rutschman sat out Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners and was out again Tuesday, with Connor Wong getting the start behind the plate both nights.

Interim manager Chad Tracy addressed the situation on WEEI, and his tone struck a balance between caution and calm.

Tracy Explains the Approach to Managing Rutschman’s Elbow

Tracy made clear the team isn’t panicking about the injury, even as they continue giving it attention.

“I wouldn’t say it’s alarming. It’s just there’s spots that come up with it where, if it’s sore and you feel like you can give it a little bit of an opportunity to calm down, that he’s in a better spot,” Tracy said.

The explanation draws a clear line between concern and caution. When the soreness returns, Boston would rather give Rutschman’s elbow time to settle than push him through it and risk creating a larger problem.

That approach explains why Rutschman has been in and out of the lineup recently. He played in three of Boston’s four games in New York over the weekend but has now sat out in back-to-back matchups against Seattle. Tracy has signaled more scheduled rest is likely coming as the season winds down, framing it as a necessary tradeoff to keep Rutschman available and healthy through the stretch run.

How the Red Sox Are Handling Playing Time Behind the Plate

With Rutschman sidelined, Wong has stepped in as the primary option behind the plate. He’s Boston’s most defensively sound catcher on the roster. His offensive numbers haven’t matched his 2024 form, though. Mickey Gasper gives the Red Sox another option as well. He had an outstanding August, including six home runs in his final 12 games. But his defensive limitations have typically kept him more in the mix at first base or designated hitter.

Boston’s approach with Rutschman reflects a broader priority. Getting him back to full strength matters more right now. That’s a bigger priority than pushing him through discomfort during the final stretch of the regular season.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Tracy’s comments paint a picture of a team trying to thread a needle. They need Rutschman on the field, but not at the cost of a bigger problem down the road.

How often he’s able to play over Boston’s final month will likely keep shifting based on how the elbow responds day to day. For now, Tracy’s message is clear: it’s a situation to manage, not one to panic over.