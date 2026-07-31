Red Sox Linked to Trade for Marlins Infielder, but it isn’t Otto Lopez

The Boston Red Sox have already made a notable move ahead of the trade deadline, as they acquired Curtis Mead in a trade with the Washington Nationals. The Red Sox have remained diligent in trying to acquire another bat for their lineup, and with Mead immediately landing on the injured list with a wrist injury, this is still a big need for the team.

Reports indicate Boston is intent on acquiring some more middle infield help before the deadline strikes, with the shortstop position being viewed as a key area of need. With that in mind, Miami Marlins All-Star Otto Lopez has emerged as a potential trade target, but he isn’t the only player on that team that the Sox have interest in, as Xavier Edwards has also put himself on the Sox’s radar.

Red Sox Interested in Potential Xavier Edwards Trade

Even though both Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer could conceivably return from the injured list this season, the Red Sox want a new shortstop, which has led them to pursue Lopez, who is enjoying a career year for Miami. Lopez earned the first All-Star selection of his career this year, as he is currently hitting .325 with nine home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

While Lopez is currently the Marlins’ shortstop, he isn’t the only player who can play the position on their team. Edwards, who is Lopez’s double-play partner at second base, also can fill in at shortstop when needed. He’s not having the year Lopez is having, but Edwards still has been one of Miami’s best hitters to this point in the year (.292 BA, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 18 SB, .775 OPS).

Both Lopez and Edwards are contact-hitting middle infielders who can play solid defense and create havoc on the basepaths. The Marlins are reportedly open to listening to trade offers for both guys, and while Lopez is a better fit on paper, the Sox are also looking into a potential move for Edwards ahead of the deadline.

“The Boston Red Sox, after losing trade acquisition Curtis Mead to a fractured left wrist in his first game with the club, are looking for additional infield help. While Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez is of interest, another Marlins infielder, Xavier Edwards, also has the Sox’s attention,” Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon, and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported.

Red Sox Could Be Quite Busy Before the Trade Deadline

Boston’s recent turnaround has completely changed its plans for the trade deadline, as it initially went from being a seller to operating as a buyer. We already saw the front office make a gutsy move to part ways with Connelly Early in exchange for Mead, and it seems like there are some guys (cough cough, Jarren Duran) that the team would be open to moving on from in an effort to reinforce some of the weaker spots on their roster.

Both Lopez and Edwards would fit what the Red Sox are looking for, but it will be worth seeing if they are willing to meet the Marlins’ high asking price. Middle infielders are in high demand across the league, so Boston may have to go above and beyond in order to make this deal happen. Considering where this team was just a couple of weeks ago, though, it seems like they are intent on capitalizing on its recent win streak with an aggressive body of work at the deadline.