Red Sox Get Concerning Update on Marlins Otto Lopez Trade Rumors

It’s no secret that Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow is looking to make moves ahead of the Trade Deadline. That includes for a shortstop, where one name that keeps coming up is Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins.

Despite that, the Marlins aren’t completely decided on whether or not they’ll trade Lopez at all. MLB insider Robert Murray explained.

“My read on where they’re at right now is they’re just in the listening and feeling out stage,” Murray said.

Murray would go on to add that he’s skeptical that they’ll get an offer that’s good enough to move Lopez. That being said, if the Red Sox are willing to make a big enough offer, they’d be an excellent fit for the star shortstop.

After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins improved to 55-54 and are 8.0 games back in the NL East and 2.0 games back in the Wild Card. So, another challenge the Red Sox face in a trade is belief within Miami that they’re ready to make a playoff run this season. That’s a run they’d need Lopez for.

The Boston Red Sox are Looking for Help at Multiple Positions

It hasn’t been a secret all season that the Boston Red Sox have some major holes in their lineup. Injuries to players like Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, and Marcelo Mayer, among others, have only made matters worse. So, Craig Breslow has made it clear that he’s looking to fill gaps now at the Trade Deadline.

There are two positions, in particular, that the Red Sox are looking to address. That’s shortstop and catcher.

As such, the Red Sox have been connected to several players around MLB. At catcher, that’s included Hunter Goodman and Shea Langeliers, prior to his injury. Then, at shortstop, Zach Neto, Otto Lopez, and even Francisco Lindor have come up in those rumors.

Of course, the Red Sox also have room to go off the board, too. It matters what the cost on these players ends up being and just how many teams are willing to be sellers at the Trade Deadline.

Curtis Mead is Battling a Major Injury

Craig Breslow already made one move ahead of the Trade Deadline for the Red Sox. That was sending young starting pitcher Connelly Early, who is currently dealing with an elbow injury, to the Washington Nationals for Curtis Mead.

Mead is having a breakthrough season and has several years of team control. On top of that, he has some positional versatility within the infield and a swing seemingly designed for Fenway Park. It may have been a slight overpay to send Early, but it was a move that had fans excited.

Then, in his first game with the Red Sox, Mead was hit on the wrist with a pitch and had to exit the game early.

Initially, the injury was described as a contusion. However, after being re-evaluated, it was discovered the injury was worse than initially expected, and it was upgraded to a wrist fracture.

Luckily, on Wednesday, the Red Sox learned that Mead won’t need surgery on his wrist. So, the hope is that he’ll be back in six to eight weeks.