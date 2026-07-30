4 Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to be Gone by MLB Trade Deadline

MLB’s trade deadline is officially four days away, and the hot stove is heating up. To the shock of no one, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the forefront of all the top rumors, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that they could be emerging as the favorite for top trade candidate Tarik Skubal.

However, if the Dodgers are to trade for Tarik Skubal (or anyone, for that matter), it will come at the cost of players in their organization, so here are four Los Angeles Dodgers that won’t survive the MLB trade deadline.

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SP Emmet Sheehan

Perhaps the top Dodgers trade candidate right now is starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan. In 2025, Sheehan showed a lot of promise, but his 2026 campaign hasn’t been very productive.

He could be the key piece to landing one of the top players available on the market… like Tarik Skubal.

While he’s been a durable starter, with the additions of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow looming, Sheehan could be getting pushed out of the fold anyway.

Sheehan’s 2026 stats: 19 games started, 4.95 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 96.2 IP.

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INF Alex Freeland

Alex Freeland was just optioned to the minor leagues in favor of Kike Hernandez being activated off the IL.

He hasn’t been very productive in his first 279 at-bats, as he carries a batting average of .219 with just five home runs and an OPS+ of 73.

His recent demotion highlights that the Dodgers don’t necessarily need his services anymore, which makes him a semi-attractive trade candidate. Perhaps the Dodgers could flip him for a serviceable reliever, or more minor-league depth.

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P River Ryan

River Ryan is currently in the minors working on rehabbing his arm.

However, he is 27, almost 28, and the Dodgers’ current rotation is pretty full with starters who are more capable than him.

Ryan’s story is a little bit unfortunate, but he’s a trade candidate who would actually benefit from a change of scenery, because it means he could get real playing time on a team that isn’t as stacked as Los Angeles. He pitched just 20.1 IP with the Dodgers in 2024 and has not made a major league appearance since.

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RP Will Klein

If you made it this far, thank you. The last player who won’t survive the MLB trade deadline on the Dodgers is relief pitcher Will Klein.

Yep, World Series hero from last season.

However, with the Dodgers bullpen finally healthy, Klein may be better off on another contender, and after a strong start to the season, he’s had a few clunker outings in July, which could ultimately push him out of the fold, especially with Blake Treinen and Ben Casparius set to return (hopefully) soon.