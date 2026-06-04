NBC Boston Sends Craig Breslow a Message

The Boston Red Sox are nearing what looks to be another fire sale. Even though the team remains in the hunt for the seemingly always-available third wildcard spot, a former member of the Sox front office, Theo Epstein, is drastically disappointed in the decisions at the top.

Theo Epstein Calls Out The Red Sox

NBC Boston recently recalled a report on former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein.

“Theo Epstein has been disappointed by the Red Sox’s intense analytical direction under Craig Breslow. Multiple league sources said. Quote: Theo was an ‘all forms’ of information guy, said one evaluator who was with the Red Sox during the Epstein era. He didn’t just live on Carmine, which is their computer; he listened to people. And quote, ‘Breslow said his communication with Epstein ebbs and flows,’ and that he remains a sounding board and valuable resource.’ …

Another host jumped in, “Sounds to me like he’s saying, ‘Look, you guys do it the way you want. I mean, you want me here, I’ll give you my two cents. But if you’re gonna do it your way, then it’s your way, it’s not my way.’ This is what made Theo unique! He had the capacity to deal with the nerds; he had the capacity to deal with the jocks. If they’ve gone so far in the opposite direction that he can’t harness the animal anymore, he’s either doing that or he’s throwing Breslow under the bus. It’s one of the two.”

The Red Sox front office has been under heavy scrutiny all year long.

MLB Reacts to Red Sox Poor Start

Here’s what people have been saying:

Foul Territory: “Despite some conflicting reports, Theo Epstein and Craig Breslow have a great relationship, says @JimBowdenGM. ‘I’ve reached out to both of them, and there is zero problem.’”

Just Baseball Media: “What is going on with Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox? Jack and Aram break down the wild stories that came out this weekend.”

NESN: “Craig Breslow on the team’s offensive improvements: ‘I think guys are starting to settle in, to understanding their roles, the way they can contribute, to being themselves…’ @TomCaron / #RedSox.”

Bleacher Nation: “More Boston Drama: Theo Epstein Reportedly “Disappointed” in the Red Sox Under Craig Breslow.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “The Red Sox not paying Alex Bregman just to bail the Padres out of one of those all-time bad contracts on the left side of the infield would be Craig Breslow’s magnum opus.”

Ryan Martin: “When it comes to trades in particular…Craig Breslow is that drunk guy at the party that desperately wants to drive home, and you have to do whatever it takes to hide the keys from him at this point. He’ll keep finding them. And you have to keep hiding them.”

Just Baseball Media: “‘What I’ve heard today is, they’re aggressively looking for a right-handed hitter… It might be a case where the Red Sox are willing to take on a bad contract.’ @Buster_ESPN regarding the Red Sox on the Just Baseball Show.”

The Red Sox Are Nearing Decision Time

With such a painful start in Beantown, the word ‘sell’ has been thrown around rather generously.

It’ll be up to Breslow and his team to decide the future of the Boston Red Sox organization.