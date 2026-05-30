Red Sox Get More Bad Injury News Before Guardians Game

The Boston Red Sox are sitting last in the AL East at 23-33 and the injury list is not getting any shorter. Garrett Crochet has been sidelined for over a month with right shoulder soreness. Trevor Story is potentially facing surgery on a sports hernia that could keep him out for most of the summer.

On Friday, the player they called up to replace Story picked up an injury of his own.

Sogard Nursing Nagging Injury

Nick Sogard has been one of the few bright spots in Boston’s difficult season since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on May 17. In ten games over eleven days, he registered a hit in eight appearances, drove in five runs, and posted a .368 on-base percentage. Exactly the kind of production a struggling team desperately needed.

On Friday, interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed Sogard would not be in the lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Insider Tim Healey reported on X that Sogard has “a nagging right side issue,” Healey said, noting it bothers him specifically when hitting left-handed. He is listed as day-to-day.

For a team that has had no luck keeping players healthy, it is the last thing they needed.

Anthony Suffers Another Setback

The news did not stop there. Roman Anthony has hit another wall in his rehabilitation from a right wrist sprain. The 22-year-old felt discomfort while hitting off a tee on Thursday and has been shut down from swinging again for at least a few days, Tracy confirmed.

The timing is particularly frustrating. Just three days earlier Anthony had been described as feeling much better, and Tracy had offered an optimistic update on Thursday. That optimism quickly faded.

Anthony was placed on the injured list on May 7 and has not played since May 4, missing 20 games. Before the injury he had recorded one home run, five RBIs and a .354 on-base percentage across 30 games. He is exactly the kind of young contributor the Red Sox can ill afford to be without.

What It Means for the Red Sox

Boston cannot catch a break. Every time a player shows signs of contributing, something goes wrong. The Red Sox face the Guardians on Saturday with Sonny Gray on the mound carrying a 5-1 record and 3.27 ERA. Cleveland leads the series 1-0 and sits first in the AL Central at 34-25.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The injuries keep coming. The losses keep piling up.

Anthony’s return cannot come soon enough. Until then the Red Sox are running out of answers.