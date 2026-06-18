Insider Says Red Sox Are ‘Open-Minded’ Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox were handed a hideous 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

There is one more matchup remaining of the three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are in dire need of a serious change, and with the MLB trade deadline approaching, now is the time to take action.

Insider Describes Red Sox As ‘Open-Minded’

Baseball analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently addressed Boston’s greatest needs ahead of the deadline.

As expected, offense is at the top of their priority list.

Bowden wrote, “The Red Sox are looking for offense in all of their trade discussions at this point and are open-minded in terms of what they have to deal.”

At this point in the season, Boston should warmly welcome any help it can get.

In terms of home runs this season, the Red Sox are ranked second-to-last, with a measly 59 homers.

The Tampa Bay Rays are just behind them with 58.

To be candid, Boston’s 2026 campaign has been nothing short of an eyesore.

Bowden noted, “If they don’t legitimately jump back into the race between now and the end of July, however, they could become one of the trade deadline’s best sellers.”

Each passing day, the Red Sox inch closer to being a top seller in the Major Leagues — potentially their most realistic path to regaining credibility.

Potential Fits for Red Sox

Boston found itself in a whirlwind of ideas this week.

Of note, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN highlighted a few names who would be strong candidates to land with the ballclub.

Among the top hitters listed were shortstop Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros, third baseman Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants and infielder Matt Shaw of the Chicago Cubs.

However, Boston’s 34-year-old first baseman Willson Contreras and 29-year-old outfielder Jarren Duran have been floating around in trade speculation for quite some time.

Bottom line, if selling helps bring the franchise back into contention, then that’s what needs to happen.

Risks are necessary in Major League Baseball to be rewarded.

Red Sox Right Now

To the surprise of no one, Boston is currently at the very bottom of the American League East standings.

Their 29-42 overall record is far below that of their division rivals.

For reference, the New York Yankees hold the helm, with their overall record of 45-27.

In the Major League as a whole, Boston comes in toward the bottom of the standings.

The only organizations below the Red Sox are the Detroit Tigers (30-44), Kansas City Royals (30-45) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-45).

The Colorado Rockies (28-47) are last once again.

Once the Red Sox-Blue Jays series concludes on Thursday afternoon, they will hit the road.

The ballclub will head to the West Coast to face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are currently leading the American League West division 38-37 overall.

They are just barely ahead of the Athletics, who are 36-38 overall.

If Boston wants a shot at climbing in the standings, the organization must be willing to make a significant splash with the MLB trade deadline approaching.