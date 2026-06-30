Red Sox SP Payton Tolle Opens Up About All-Star Game, Potential Selection

As Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle left the mound on Friday night, it was to a massive ovation. He’d just thrown 7.0 shutout innings, holding the New York Yankees to 1 hit and 2 walks. Later, it would come out he’d done so while battling illness.

It’s no surprise that center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela thinks Tolle should be going to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

“That’s really nice and I’m thankful for that,” Tolle said, being quoted by MassLive.

“I think it’s just nice to be in the conversation. I guess it doesn’t mean anything until it actually happens.”

Only 23 years old, Tolle made his MLB debut in 2025. He has also quickly become a fan favorite for the Red Sox, with a boyish grin and outgoing personality. He doesn’t always take himself seriously, but he has consistently been a bulldog on the mound at the same time.

Tolle has admitted that he’s thought about being selected to go to the All-Star Game. At the same time, he’s trying not to worry about it too much.

“I have but it’s also I think that we have some incredible guys on this team that deserve it,” Tolle said. “So it’s cool. And just being in that conversation is amazing, but that’s kind of far out of mind for me.”

The All-Star Case for Boston Red Sox SP Payton Tolle

Coming out of Spring Training, Payton Tolle didn’t make the Boston Red Sox Opening Day Roster. Instead, he was sent to Triple-A Worcester early in the year. If it weren’t for injuries in the rotation, to Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray, then Tolle would likely still be in the minors.

As it stands, Tolle was promoted to the Red Sox on April 23rd, once Gray was added to the IL. He quickly earned what now looks like a permanent spot in the rotation, largely on the back of his dominant fastball.

“It is crazy. It’s a whirlwind,” Tolle said. “A little bit less of a whirlwind than it was last year.”

In 12 starts this season, Tolle has thrown 71.1 innings. He has a 2.78 ERA, 1.023 WHIP, and 8.7 strikeouts per nine. Baseball Reference also lists his WAR at 1.3 for 2026.

The question, then, is whether or not that’s good enough to make the AL All-Star Team. Certainly, injuries have opened up some slots to pitchers, particularly as lefties Max Fried, Tarik Skubal, and Garrett Crochet all missed time with injuries.

Not quite qualified for leaderboards, as the Red Sox have played 83 games to his 71.1 innings, Tolle would be right at the top if he did have that bulk. In terms of ERA, he lines up at fourth in the AL. By WHIP, he’d be fifth. So, statistically, he’s right there in the conversation.

The lack of bulk will probably hurt Tolle in the conversation. It’s kept him outside of the Top 10 in terms of WAR for pitchers. Still, as Jacob Misiorowski proved a season ago, there’s room for young and talented pitchers who don’t have that bulk.

The Red Sox Players Tolle Thinks Deserve an All-Star Nod

The conversation around Payton Tolle and the All-Star Game gave him the chance to praise several of his own teammates. In particular, those he believes deserve their own nod as All-Star selections.

“Chappie (Aroldis Chapman),” Tolle said. “I think Sonny should be up there. I think Willson (Contreras), Rafa (Rafaela), Wilyer (Abreu) are having great years. Whit (Garrett Whitlock) is having a good year. Ranger (Suarez) is having a great year. Like, there’s so many guys, especially just in this pitching staff that are having great years, and you can’t just choose one.”

The Red Sox are still in last place in the AL East, having a very disappointing season overall. That’s going to hurt them when it comes down to the All-Star selections. However, there are clearly plenty of good options there.