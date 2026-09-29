Red Sox SP Payton Tolle on the Difference Between Him and Yankees Cam Schlittler

What now looks like the future faces of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are set to square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Payton Tolle gets the nod for the Red Sox while Cam Schlittler is on the hill for New York.

Both Tolle and Schlittler have been excellent this season, but they’ve both done that in their own unique ways. That’s made the two seem significantly different.

Tolle, a power-throwing lefty, plays with joy. He plays loose, which has led to several viral and comedic moments on his way to being a fan-favorite in Boston. Meanwhile, Schlittler has been much more serious, consistently talking about his relationship with fans. In particular, fans who heckle him, seemingly as a way of motivating himself.

Neither method is wrong inherently. As Sean McAdam of MassLive wrote, “Schlittler, who almost certainly will win the AL Cy Young Award, wouldn’t dream of letting the mask slip like that. Peering above the glove as he prepares to pitch, he’s all business with no time for fun. Tolle is a study in joy. He’s not above a celebratory punch of the air when he gets out of a jam and he provides a boyish enthusiasm that is somewhat reminiscent of Mark Fidrych.”

When it’s Red Sox and Yankees, it’s hard not to notice the study in contrast.

Boston Red Sox SP Payton Tolle Was Asked About Cam Schlittler

Despite the fact that they’re set to go head-to-head in the playoffs, Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle shared that he doesn’t really know Yankees starter Cam Schlittler. Given that, it’s hard for Tolle to speak directly to his approach when he was asked to compare himself in a press conference ahead of the series.

More generally, Tolle was able to share that everyone has their own way of getting motivated for starts. It seems like he and Schlittler simply have different ways of getting focused for a game.

“I haven’t ever been able to really talk to him. But, as pitchers, I feel like everybody — it can be very different. Whether it’s don’t talk to me. I’m locking myself in. Or talking in the locker room, wanting to be free-flowing, easy. Pitchers are going to find their way with what works for them,” Tolle said.

“What works for me is not going to be what works for pitcher A, B, and C. However you find your way to motivate you, that’s how you’re going to go out there to do your best. Whatever gets you to that point of trying to do your best.”

Tolle would add that he feels better when he’s more comfortable on the mound. That’s led to moments like hugging an opponent and doing a push-up after slipping. It’s also helped him succeed this season.

“I would say so,” Tolle said. “I’ve tried the trying to be super locked in [approach]. It just doesn’t work for me. I end up putting too much pressure on myself. I just have found that the way I work the best is trying to be comfortable and trying to smile as much as I can out there.”

It’s hard to argue with any method. Schlittler is the likely Cy Young winner, with a 1.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine. Tolle, meanwhile, has broken onto the scene with a 3.03 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine.

The Playoffs Begin Tuesday for the Red Sox and Yankees

For the second season in a row, the Red Sox are heading to the Bronx to take on the Yankees in the Wild Card round. A season ago, it was the Yankees in three games, after Boston won the opener.

After the youth movement that is Payton Tolle and Cam Schlittler start Game 1, it’ll be a battle of veterans in Game 2. Sonny Gray is set to go for the Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Yankees are expected to start Max Fried. If Game 3 is necessary, Ranger Suarez and Gerrit Cole are expected to get the nod.

Injuries are a major concern for both teams. Star players like Aaron Judge and Willson Contreras are battling concerns. So, it’s still up in the air just how much fire-power is expected to be on the field.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, September 29th. Game 2 is on Wednesday, before a potential Game 3 on Thursday.