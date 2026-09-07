Red Sox SP Payton Tolle Joins Elite Group of Young Strikeout Pitchers

Sunday represented another dominant start for Payton Tolle of the Boston Red Sox. He’d throw 6.0 innings and had 12 strikeouts while only allowing one earned run. Meanwhile, he went viral again for his personality on the mound, doing a push-up after he slipped.

Still, what stood out to most who watched Tolle was just how dominant he was in striking out the Baltimore Orioles lineup. He was on pace for an 18-strikeout performance over nine innings, after all.

One person who took notice of that performance was Justin Havens, who previously worked on Baseball Tonight and is currently on Baseball is Dead. He did some research and found that Tolle became the fourth pitcher ever to accomplish an incredible feat.

That’s to have three or more starts with one or fewer runs, one or fewer walks, and 11 or more strikeouts in their age 23 season or younger. Tolle had his third such start on Sunday. He joins Spencer Strider in 2022, Dwight Gooden in 1984, and Walter Johnson in 1910. It’s more than an elite group.

Tolle previously hit that mark for the Red Sox against the Athletics on August 8th. That was a 14-strikeout game. Then, he also did it on April 23rd, against the New York Yankees, with 11 strikeouts. Remarkably, that game against New York was a losing effort.

Payton Tolle Has Been Elite for the Boston Red Sox

When the Boston Red Sox called Payton Tolle up in 2025, there were flashes of what he’d become. A power fastball was immediately impressive, but it was all he really had in his arsenal at the time, and it could become predictable.

So, Tolle started 2026 in Triple-A, looking to develop those secondary pitches. Injuries forced him up to the majors before the end of April, and he immediately made himself one of Boston’s most important pitchers with that 11-strikeout game against New York. Now, it’s unimaginable that Tolle would ever be sent back to the minors.

In 24 starts this season, Tolle has thrown 137.0 innings. In that time, he has a 3.15 ERA and a 1.080 WHIP. Tolle also has 159 strikeouts, which amounts to 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Blake Snell, at 11.216, is the all-time leader in strikeouts per nine, for comparison.

Everyone is taking notice of what Tolle is doing for the Red Sox. That even includes a legend, like Wade Boggs. He quoted Tolle’s statline on Twitter/X, saying, “The Beast.” He also used flexing, chicken, and baseball emojis.

One question going forward for Tolle is his workload. He’s never been asked to throw as many innings as the Red Sox are now asking him to throw before. On top of that, they’ll need him for a postseason run, however long that may last.

Where Tolle Fits into the Red Sox Postseason Rotation

Injuries were what forced Tolle back to the MLB team, and injuries are going to play a major role in the playoff rotation for the Red Sox.

The hope is still to get Garrett Crochet back from injury. However, if they do, he won’t be able to give them more than one or two innings. That’s not a starter. The same can be said for Tanner Houck, who hasn’t pitched at all in 2026 after Tommy John surgery.

Given how he’s pitched, it’s impossible not to include Tolle in a shorter playoff rotation. The question is where he fits that rotation. Sonny Gray, a veteran who has also been excellent, has likely earned the top spot, with Tolle filling in after him. That’s where the questions begin.

The Red Sox are paying Ranger Suarez to be a playoff starter, but he’s struggled lately. Jake Bennett is a rookie who has pitched well, but the playoffs are a big ask. Then, Patrick Sandoval and Brayan Bello have both struggled at times this season.

So, it looks like the Red Sox are going to continue to ride the left arm of Tolle. How far that takes them remains to be seen.