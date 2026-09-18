Red Sox Share Payton Tolle Update Ahead of Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, September 18, at Tropicana Field.

Ranger Suarez will get the ball for Boston tonight. After that, the pitching plans are unclear. The Red Sox have listed TBDs for their starting pitcher spot on Saturday and Sunday, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. Payton Tolle and Patrick Sandoval were lined up to start this weekend, but that is now in doubt.

Tolle has already zoomed past his previous career high in innings as a pro. The lefty tossed 108 frames between the minors and majors in 2025. Tolle has thrown 158 innings across both levels this season.

Boston Red Sox May Skip Payton Tolle Against the Tampa Bay Rays

Tolle has been a fixture in Boston’s rotation for much of the season. He’s posted a 3.03 ERA across 25 starts with the big-league club. The young lefty opened the season in the minors, but was promoted to the majors in April. Tolle has solidified a pitching staff that has dealt with injuries and underperformance at times in 2026.

While he won’t win AL Rookie of the Year, Tolle has put together a solid case. He’s right up there with Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick as the top rookie starter in the American League. Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers and Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox are the betting favorites, but Tolle and Messick will receive some down-ballot votes.

Tolle struggled to a 6.06 ERA in his first taste of the big leagues last year. He missed bats at a decent 25.7% clip, but notched a 10.8% walk rate. The lefty has improved in both departments this season. Tolle pushed his strikeout rate to 28.9% and trimmed his walk rate to 6.6% in his first full campaign as a major league starter.

Red Sox Lining Up Postseason Rotation

Moving Tolle’s next start could be an effort to align the playoff rotation. The pitching staff will likely be headlined by Sonny Gray, but the second and third slots are up for grabs. Suarez has a solid case to pitch the second game of the Wild Card round. The gig could also go to Tolle.

Sandoval and Jake Bennett are likely looking at long relief roles in the first round of the playoffs. Both have had decent stretches this season, but faded recently. Bennett has permitted a dozen runs in three September starts. Sandoval has a 7.82 ERA this month.

Brayan Bello is the question mark among the unit. He’s struggled as a starter and been tremendous out of the bullpen. Bello could operate in tandem with one of Boston’s many left-handed starters.