Red Sox SP Payton Tolle Shares Where Contract Extension Talks Stand

In his young career, Boston Red Sox SP Payton Tolle has only made 27 appearances with 23 starts. In that time, he was able to rapidly become a fan favorite and has even proven that he belongs at the top of the Red Sox rotation for years to come, despite starting 2026 in Triple-A.

With all of that, there have naturally been some questions about Tolle’s future. Just 23 years old, he looks poised to have a long career, and many fans would love to see that spent as much as possible with the Red Sox. Given the approach of giving young players contracts to effectively buy a year or two of their free agency on the cheap, for a bit more when they’re under team control, it would also make sense to get Tolle on a similar deal.

Boston Red Sox SP Payton Tolle on Contract Extension Talks

It makes sense for everyone involved if the Boston Red Sox were to sign Payton Tolle to a contract extension. However, as Tolle recently explained, there haven’t been any talks about that at this point. “Not to this point… I’ll let [the team and his agents] take care of those conversations whenever they’re supposed to happen or whenever they deem it necessary, but not to this point,” Tolle said. Despite that, Tolle has publicly shared that he’s happy to look at an extension with the Red Sox. Boston has become home, and he’s building a family there after getting married during the season. “For sure,” Tolle said. “For [Roman Anthony], being able to be here for the next seven years, eight, that’s pretty cool. We’re calling Boston home right now for however long they want me to call it home.” The longer time goes on, the more expensive Tolle may be getting for the Red Sox. In 20 starts this season, Tolle has thrown 115 innings. In that time, he has a 2.97 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, and 10.0 strikeouts per nine. That goes along with a 3.21 FIP. Of course, with a new CBA and probably a lockout coming, the Red Sox may feel they can wait and see what happens before extending Tolle.