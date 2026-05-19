Boston Red Sox Fast-Rising Prospect Tabbed as Untouchable Trade Chip

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox and the MLB trade deadline this summer, anything is possible. Unless things drastically turn around, they are not going to be big-time buyers.

There are some players that other teams could target if Boston decides to sell or move some players on expiring contracts following the 2026 season. Depth and impact players are always being targeted by contenders at the deadline.

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has some players that other teams might covet, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed one fast-rising prospect as someone who should be considered untouchable.

Boston Red Sox Prospect Payton Tolle Listed As Untouchable This Season

After beating the Kansas City Royals, 3-1, on Monday night, Boston is sitting in the basement of the American League East, 11.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Seven games under .500, there are more questions than answers about the 2026 Boston Red Sox. However, no matter what happens, Reuter made it clear that left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle is untouchable at the deadline.

“Tolle took his lumps as a late-season call-up last year, but he is showing this season why he was the consensus top arm in the Boston system. With a 2.05 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 30.2 innings through five starts, he’s pitching like a future ace. It’s hard to imagine the Red Sox parting with a guy who has a chance to be their best homegrown starter since Jon Lester,” wrote Reuter.

Tolle broke camp by being sent to the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A. However, injuries quickly hit Boston’s starting rotation. That forced Tolle to be called up, and he has taken advantage of his opportunity. Aside from his low ERA and WHIP, he is 2-2 with 30 strikeouts and just seven walks. That is a 4.3 K/BB ratio, which is eye-opening.

Tolle made three starts in 2025, seven appearances overall. He finished with a 6.06 ERA in just 16.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and nine walks. He allowed 18 hits, 12 runs, and 11 of those were earned. Those numbers made the decision easier for former manager Alex Cora to go with Connelly Early as the starter against the New York Yankees in the deciding Game 3 of the wild-card series.

Boston Red Sox Have Future Top-of-the-Rotation Starter in Payton Tolle

This past offseason, there were a lot of trade rumors when it came to the Red Sox. Whether it was for an infielder or starting pitching, Early and Tolle were names that often came up. However, Breslow held onto both of them.

Boston is still waiting to get ace Garrett Crochet back from an injury. When they do, they will have some rotation decisions to make. Interim manager Chad Tracy will have to decide what to do with the struggling Brayan Bello. Early and Tolle have proven they belong and deserve to pitch every fifth day. They are also future pieces to a rotation that also has Crochet and Ranger Suárez locked up. That’s four left-handers, but they are currently four of the better options Boston has.

Breslow will likely make some moves at some point, but Tolle is someone who is untouchable this year and beyond.