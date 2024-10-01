Pete Rose Touted Baseball-Playing Grandson PJ: The ‘Legacy Lives On’

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has a grandson named PJ Rose, who is following in his footsteps, which Rose expressed great pride about on social media just days before he died.

On September 21, Pete Rose, who died on September 30 and was Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader, wrote about his grandson when PJ’s college baseball career was chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Couldn’t be more proud of my grandson @pjrose14 for being featured in the @PhillyInquirer. Keep hustling with La Salle baseball. The #Rose legacy lives on,” Pete Rose wrote on X.

The Inquirer story says, “Pete Rose was at home playing baseball in Philly. His grandson hopes to do the same. When La Salle’s baseball team returns in 2025, there will be a familiar name on the back of one jersey. Pete ‘P.J.’ Rose III, grandson of the baseball legend, will be the third generation of Roses to play in Philadelphia.”

PJ Rose, whose full name is Peter Edward Rose III, is the son of Rose’s namesake son, Pete Rose Jr., who frequently posts about PJ’s budding baseball career on his X page. He is playing baseball for Lasalle University, according to his X page.

“Love you forever papa,” PJ Rose wrote on X, with a heart emoji, after Pete Rose died.

PJ Rose Wrote That He Considers Playing College Baseball a ‘Great Opportunity’

PJ thanked La Salle University in a post on X.

“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Lasalle University. I would like to thank @milstime for giving me this great opportunity to continue my career. I would also like to thank my family and closest friends for supporting me through this journey,” wrote Peter Edward Rose III in a post shared by Pete Rose Jr.

La Salle baseball also touted the Inquirer article on PJ, writing, “Our guy @pjrose14 was featured in The @PhillyInquirer

this week!”

According to Philadelphia Today, PJ “will be an infielder on the school’s baseball team when the sport returns to La Salle’s campus next year after a five-year hiatus.”

He heard about the city “for years from his father, Pete Rose Jr.,” the site says.

“We got on there before the World Series, and it was just pandemonium,” said Pete Jr., according to Philadelphia Today. “People chanting ‘Pete’ all the way down Broad Street. It was crazy. They really made us feel like it was home. That was the greatest thing about Philadelphia.”

According to the Inquirer, PJ Rose “was a linebacker in high school in Cincinnati with dreams of playing college football before deciding as a senior” that he wanted to play baseball.

Pete Rose Jr. Briefly Played Professional Baseball

PJ’s dad, Pete Rose Jr. also played baseball. It made it to the Major Leagues, but not for long.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Pete Rose Jr. also played for the Cincinnati Reds, although to much less acclaim. He was a “Pinch Hitter, Third Baseman, and First Baseman,” the site says.

He played only one season and had only two hits in his career, according to the site. “Pete Rose Jr. was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round of the 1988 MLB June Amateur Draft from Oak Hills HS (Cincinnati, OH),” it says.