Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Player During Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series this week.

Boston has already dropped the first two games in the series, and it will look to avoid losing the series altogether on Wednesday.

During the Blue Jays series, the Red Sox quietly released a 24-year-old player from their organization.

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Red Sox Release Jay Allmer

In a very quiet roster transaction, the Red Sox have released pitcher Jay Allmer.

The move is reflected on Allmer’s transaction log:

“Salem RidgeYaks released RHP Jay Allmer.”

The Salem RidgeYanks are a Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Allmer had a very brief stint with AA this season, but has not advanced past Double-A in his professional career.

In 2026, Allmer has posted an ERA of 10.30 over 39.1 innings, so the poor ERA makes sense as to why he’s being released.

As for what’s next for Allmer, he can be picked up by any MLB club now that he’s officially a free agent.

Across two minor league seasons, his ERA sits at 6.00 over 93 total innings pitched with just 63 strikeouts.

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More on the Boston Red Sox Right Now….

Despite the recent consecutive Red Sox losses, Boston has still emerged as a true threat in the American League over the past month and a half.

Boston is 64-55, and nine games back for first place in the AL East, which may be unattainable down the stretch, but the Red Sox are still firmly in an AL Wild Card place.

The Red Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and considering they are on the road right now, Boston is 35-24 on the road this season, which is a very strong mark.

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