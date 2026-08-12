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Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Player During Blue Jays Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 10: Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are currently taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series this week.

Boston has already dropped the first two games in the series, and it will look to avoid losing the series altogether on Wednesday.

During the Blue Jays series, the Red Sox quietly released a 24-year-old player from their organization.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Release 24-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

Red Sox Release Jay Allmer

In a very quiet roster transaction, the Red Sox have released pitcher Jay Allmer.

The move is reflected on Allmer’s transaction log:

“Salem RidgeYaks released RHP Jay Allmer.”

The Salem RidgeYanks are a Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Allmer had a very brief stint with AA this season, but has not advanced past Double-A in his professional career.

In 2026, Allmer has posted an ERA of 10.30 over 39.1 innings, so the poor ERA makes sense as to why he’s being released.

As for what’s next for Allmer, he can be picked up by any MLB club now that he’s officially a free agent.

Across two minor league seasons, his ERA sits at 6.00 over 93 total innings pitched with just 63 strikeouts.

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More on the Boston Red Sox Right Now….

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Nick Sogard #20 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he takes a walk in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Despite the recent consecutive Red Sox losses, Boston has still emerged as a true threat in the American League over the past month and a half.

Boston is 64-55, and nine games back for first place in the AL East, which may be unattainable down the stretch, but the Red Sox are still firmly in an AL Wild Card place.

The Red Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and considering they are on the road right now, Boston is 35-24 on the road this season, which is a very strong mark.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Quietly Announce Promotion of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Mariners Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Boston Red Sox Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Player During Blue Jays Series

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