St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Released 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Phillies Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a 3-game series this week.

With the series tied 1-1, Wednesday afternoon’s matchup will feature a rubber match between the two clubs.

During the Phillies series, the Cardinals have released a player from their organization in a quiet roster move.

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Cardinals Release Jawilme Ramirez

According to the St. Louis Cardinals organizational transactions tracker, the organization has released pitcher Jawilme Ramirez:

“Peoria Chiefs released RHP Jawilme Ramírez.”

The roster move happened on August 10. Ramirez had been pitching in Single-A and is from San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic.

In 2026, Ramirez holds a 5.50 ERA over 36 innings and 41 strikeouts.

Ramirez, 24, has played in parts of six minor-league seasons, and he belonged in the New York Mets farm system before being assigned to the St. Louis Cardinals back in March of 2025.

In 2025, Ramirez held a much more respectable 3.02 ERA over 59+ innings.

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Inside Jawilme Ramirez’s MLB Career

As mentioned, Jawilme Ramirez played in the Mets organization prior to joining the Cardinals.

In 2024, Ramirez actually made it all the way to Triple-A. He pitched just one inning with the Syracuse Mets, but it was a scoreless inning.

Across the six minor league seasons he’s pitched, Ramirez holds a lifetime ERA of 3.54 over 376 innings with 330 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.245

The 24-year-old right-hander is now officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB club.

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