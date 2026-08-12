St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Decision Before Phillies Series Finale

The St. Louis Cardinals are set for a rubber match with the Philadelphia Phillies in a Wednesday afternoon showdown.

On Tuesday, St. Louis picked up a 2-0 victory over the Phillies to return to the .500 plateau and continue to stay alive in the NL Wild Card race.

Before the Phillies series finale, the Cardinals announced a Jordan Walker lineup decision, which is different from Tuesday’s game.

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Jordan Walker Back in Cleanup on Wednesday

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has really been implementing Jordan Walker’s positioning in the lineup recently.

On Tuesday, Walker hit 3rd for St. Louis, and after several months of strictly being the 2-hole hitter in the Cards lineup, Marmol has been rolling with Walker at the cleanup spot lately, which is the case again on Wednesday.

Here is the full Cardinals lineup for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals 8/12: “J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF N. Church CF M. Winn SS C. Prieto 3B J. Fermín LF J. Crooks C K. Leahy SP”

Kyle Leahy is getting the start for the Cardinals on Wednesday, and Jimmy Crooks will help form a battery with Leahy. Wetherholt remains the Cardinals’ leadoff man, and Ivan Herrera/Alec Burleson fill up the middle of the order ahead of Jordan Walker in the lineup.

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Taking a Glance at Jordan Walker This Season

In his fourth MLB season, Jordan Walker is putting it all together, and if the Cardinals are to make a strong push for a playoff spot, they will need Walker to be at his best.

July was a great month for Walker, as he won the Home Run Derby and was named to the All-Star team for the first time.

Across 451 at-bats this season, Walker is batting .284 with 23 home runs, 83 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases.

His OPS+ is 133, and Walker’s bWAR is 3.3, which is a CLEAR career-high mark.

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