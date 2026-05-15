Red Sox SP Ranger Suarez Returns vs. Phillies, Remains Limited from Injury

The Boston Red Sox got a key piece of the starting rotation back on Thursday, as Ranger Suarez returned to the mound from a hamstring injury. That was just in time to take on his old team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Suarez pitched well, too, going 5.1 innings and 76 pitches. In that time, he gave up just 4 hits and 0 runs while striking out 8 Phillies, which interim manager Chad Tracy was thrilled to see.

“All things considered, coming off the hamstring, he looked sharp,” Tracy said. “Velocity was up, did what he wanted to with the ball in and out and down (in the zone), just like last time. A really, really good outing.”

Under normal circumstances, he would have gone longer in the game, but with the injury and time off, Suarez was more limited on Thursday night.

“We had felt like even prior to that last inning, (Suarez) was starting to fatigue a little bit,” Tracy said. “Based on the fact that he hadn’t thrown 11-12 days, it felt like that was the right time to cut it.”

The Red Sox bullpen ended up giving up three runs in the eighth inning. Without much run support, that was enough for Boston to lose the game and drop the series.

Playing the Philadelphia Phillies Was a Reunion for Ranger Suarez

This is Ranger Suarez’s first season with the Boston Red Sox after signing with the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent back in 2012. He was 16 years old at the time, and it was with the Phillies that Suarez broke into the majors and became an All-Star pitcher in 2024.

However, when it came time to hand out contract extensions, the Phillies spent their money on lefties Jesús Luzardo and Cristopher Sánchez, letting Suarez walk in free agency. He landed in Boston on a five-year, $130 million deal, but there’s no hard feelings between old teammates. Earlier in the series, Suarez was seen talking with his old teammates and was later caught on video throwing sunflower seeds at the Phillies first base coach.

It wasn’t easy. Coming off an injury and playing against former teammates and friends makes for a unique start, but Suarez tried to do his best to treat it like any other game.

“To be honest with you, it was like a regular game,” Suarez said. “Obviously, I know they were my old teammates, but I wanted just to get it deep into the game. I knew that my [pitch] count was limited, so I wanted to take advantage of that.”

Whatever mentality Suarez needed to go into the game with, it worked, and now he’s feeling good about himself again. He would go on to say, “[It’s a good feeling] when you’re able to command all your pitches and throw [them] for strikes, and be able to throw it how you want it.”

The Red Sox Could Be Getting Another Starting Pitcher Back Soon

The injuries have been taking their toll on the Boston Red Sox, particularly on the starting rotation. Ranger Suarez was among those injured. Now, the hope is to get Garrett Crochet back soon as well.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Crochet was scheduled to throw a bullpen session last Wednesday. The hope is to then begin a formal rehab assignment after going down with left-shoulder inflammation.

Crochet isn’t the only starting pitcher the Red Sox could be getting back at some point, though. Boston also recently got an update on Tanner Houck.

An All-Star in 2024, Houck struggled in his brief time playing in 2025 before needing to get Tommy John surgery. Since then, there have been very few updates on Houck’s status. However, Ian Browne of MLB.com now says that Houck is progressing and is hoping to get back on the mound in June as his rehab continues.

“Making 75 throws out to 105 feet three days a week, and 30 throws at 60 feet three days a week while throwing changeups those days,” Browne wrote. “Targeting mound work in late June.”