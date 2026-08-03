BREAKING: Boston Red Sox Acquire Superstar Catcher Adley Rutschman From Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles, per Jeff Passan.

Passan posted on X: “BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.”

The return has not yet been reported, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Rutschman, 28, was the number one overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. Since then, he’s had a bit of a rollercoaster career, but has always remained a solid option behind the dish.

The Orioles are cashing in on their biggest trade chip. This should be the start of a legit rebuild in Baltimore.

For the Red Sox, this could be the beginning of perennial competitiveness.

Before Rustchman, the Red Sox were betting day in and day out on Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez. Both of them have combined for -0.5 bWAR on the season and were one of baseball’s least effective catching tandems.

Rutschman will no doubt be the everyday backstop from now on in Boston, and fans finally have a big move to thank their front office for. Time to play Sweet Caroline?

MLB fans can’t believe that this deal came to pass, as it’s one of the bigger ones this deadline.

Social Media Reacts to Orioles/Red Sox Adley Rutschman Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Mark Feinsand: “The Red Sox have agreed to a deal with the Orioles for Adley Rutschman, per source. @JeffPassan was on it.”

Ken Rosenthal: “Source confirms: Red Sox acquiring catcher Adley Rutschman from Orioles. Rutschman currently on IL with left wrist inflammation. First: @JeffPassan.”

Buster Olney: “The Red Sox and O’s have a deal arranged for Adley Rutschman. Prospects, medicals set. Red Sox just need to say yay or nay.”

Tyler Milliken: “Adley Rutschman is currently on the IL with left wrist inflammation. He was expected to go on a rehab assignment this week. He’s dealt with a couple of bumps and bruises and has had his offensive season carried by a strong start. Defense has been elite. Elite pedigree.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Boston Red Sox sign off on the medicals, and land three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. The deal is now final, per @JeffPassan. @Jared_Carrabis first with the news earlier today.”

Sam Block: “Red Sox… 5-0 in last 5. Red Sox… 23-3 in last 26. Red Sox… Just swept the Dodgers in LA. Red Sox… Just got Adley Rutschman. Keep doubting Boston. I dare you.”

Boston Strong: “Adley Rutschman is dealing with left wrist inflammation but he has resumed throwing and is expected to start his rehab assignments (if needed) soon.”

Baseball Is Dead: “The Red Sox are reportedly still waiting on the medicals to come back before deciding on the Adley Rutschman deal.”

Baseball Unstitched: “Adley Rutschman was called up to the big leagues May 21, 2022. 106 multi-game series later, they staved off a sweep, proving a level of resilience that has since departed. Mike Elias trading Adley to a division rival is a microcosm of that fizzled mentality from the top of the organization downward.”