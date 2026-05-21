Red Sox Advisor Theo Epstein Gives Honest Statement on Offense

The Boston Red Sox have had a horrible time stringing together runs.

Currently last in the American League with just 177 runs scored in 48 games, the offensive output has the organization and fans alike clamoring for more.

Boston tried firing manager Alex Cora to give a spark to the team. While interim manager Chad Tracy has done a better job, it still hasn’t been enough to get the Red Sox out of their early hole.

Despite the pessimism fans have, Red Sox senior advisor Theo Epstein, on the “Dirt From the Dugout” Podcast, had words of encouragement for the organization.

What Did Boston Red Sox Senior Advisor Theo Epstein Say?

On the podcast, Epstein acknowledged the poor play by the Red Sox offense, but thinks there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’ve done a really good job of staying out of the media [and] the conversation around the team,” Epstein said. “That’s one of the cool things about just being an advisor is that I can just kind of give my opinion and I don’t have to be a part of the public conversation. Pitching and defense have been fantastic. That’s not an easy feat to have that foundation. Having to figure out the offense and fixing it midstream is important. There’s something to build around with the pitching and defense and I know [Craig Breslow] and the guys are hard at work on fixing the offense.”

Because Breslow has gotten himself in some hot water lately, it’s been hard to defend some of his actions.

Breslow unceremoniously fired Cora and most of his staff early in the season. But fans weren’t mad at what he did, but rather how he did it.

Now at a crossroads in the season, Boston must find a way to dig itself out of their hole.

But how they will do it is the question.

How Can They Dig Themselves Out of the Hole?

Could Breslow be working on a deal to get Boston out of its slump?

Breslow has been no stranger to making deals long before the trade deadline.

Last June, he traded Rafael Devers well before the trade deadline.

We could see another major trade prior to the trade deadline again. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox have already started to have internal discussions about potential deals, although nothing is imminent.

Boston clearly needs more bats, and Epstein is someone who obviously knows what’s going on.

Fans know Epstein well, and he’s certainly had enough success over the course of his career to earn some trust. If he’s saying that Breslow is working on something, fans should be inclined to believe him.

Fans will be hoping that there is a solution in the near future. However, the pitching and defense are excellent.

In reality, it could be just one more key bat and the return of Roman Anthony from injury to really turn this around.

With the Red Sox just two games out of the American League Wild Card, anything could happen with the right addition.