Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Crucial Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for one of the most important series of the season against the rival New York Yankees.

The two teams will be playing in a doubleheader on Saturday, making up for a game that was postponed earlier in the year. But this four-game series could define a lot in the American League playoff race, with the two teams separated by just two games in the AL East.

Right now, the two sides are leading the AL wild-card race, so playoff positioning will be crucial here. Both teams are also within striking distance of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for the division, but for now, they are taking things day-by-day.

Each team has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, making this an even matchup coming in.

Jarren Duran Decision Announced vs Yankees

Ahead of the series opener, the Red Sox have dropped the lineup for the contest. Within, outfielder Jarren Duran will be hitting in the eighth spot.

Red Sox 8/28 N. Sogard SS

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

C. Durbin 3B

M. Gasper DH

J. Duran LF

A. Seigler 2B P. Sandoval SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 28, 2026

Duran has been shifting between hitting in the seventh or eighth spot over the last few games. But Boston seems to believe that he can help them best in this spot coming into this matchup.

The outfielder has been slumping all season long, but he did come up massive in the team’s last series against the Miami Marlins. Duran hit a go-ahead grand slam on Tuesday to propel Boston to a big win.

For the year, Duran has hit .210 with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, with an OPS of .636. The slugger hasn’t looked like his normal self all year, leading to real questions around his play.

His year-long slump has been tough to watch, but the Red Sox have been able to overcome the issues. However, for Boston to actually make a deep playoff run, Duran will need to step up in the manner that the team expects of him.

Duran has been subject to trade rumors in the past, and if he can’t turn things around, they could come back around this offseason. But for now, the All-Star is focused on helping the team win in whatever way he can, while working through his own offensive problems.

Can the Red Sox Catch the Yankees?

Even with the issues from Duran, Boston has been able to turn their season around. Following a slow start, the Red Sox are directly in playoff contention.

This series with the Yankees is massive, and the team isn’t taking any of it lightly. Anytime the rivals take the field against each other, there are fireworks, but with each team needing to stack wins, it becomes more paramount to win.

Boston could overtake New York in this series, or see the Yankees pull further away in the standings. And with only a little over a month left to go in the regular season, the Red Sox could look back at this matchup as the defining moment of the year.

How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees on Aug. 28

First pitch between the two teams will take place at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV.