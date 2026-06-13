Red Sox Get Encouraging Return Update on Injured Infielder

The Boston Red Sox opened a six-game homestand at Fenway Park on Friday night with a statement. A 10-1 win over the Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak and gave Boston exactly the kind of performance a team with playoff ambitions needs to string together in June.

The win was the headline. It was not the only news.

Before the game, interim manager Chad Tracy addressed the status of several players working through rehab programs. Among the updates, one stood out for what it means for Boston’s infield outlook going forward.

Red Sox Get Key Update on Infielder

Romy Gonzalez’s return is on the horizon.

The utility infielder will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Tracy confirmed. Gonzalez has missed the season thus far after sustaining a left shoulder injury late in 2025 and undergoing surgery in March.

The timeline from here is straightforward. Gonzalez does not intend to use the full 20 days available for his rehab assignment, preferring to return to the majors after roughly 30 plate appearances.

He is expected to play primarily second base, his natural position, though full details are still being worked out with the coaching staff.

Why Gonzalez’s Return Matters

Gonzalez is not a headline name, but his value to the Red Sox is real and specific.

What he provides is flexibility. The ability to move around the infield, cover matchup gaps, and give Boston options when the roster gets stretched. In a season where the injury list has been a persistent problem and the team has managed just two wins across their last seven games, that kind of versatility carries weight.

The numbers from 2025 make the case for why Boston wants him back. Gonzalez slashed .305/.343/.483 across the season, with his performance against left-handed pitching particularly sharp at .331/.378/.600. For a lineup searching for consistency against southpaws, that production matters.

The Broader Injury Context

Gonzalez’s update was the encouraging news in an otherwise complicated injury picture for Boston.

Garrett Crochet remains the most pressing concern. The left-hander has not pitched since April 25, dealing with a sequence of shoulder and lat issues that have proved more stubborn than initially expected. He will not return before the All-Star break, a timeline that is still a month away. When asked how close Crochet is to even playing catch, Tracy was direct. “I don’t know how close we are,” he said.

Roman Anthony is also a longshot to return before the break, still waiting for a sprained right hand and wrist to become pain-free before resuming bat work. Nick Sogard is due to resume hitting Monday after a right oblique strain.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston’s season has been complicated by injuries. Crochet, Anthony, and others have forced the Red Sox to piece things together in ways they never anticipated. Friday’s win was a reminder of what this roster can do when things click.

Gonzalez’s return will not solve everything, but it will be a welcome boost for Boston.

Thirty plate appearances in Portland stand between him and a return. The Red Sox will be watching every one.