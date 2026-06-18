Red Sox Get Encouraging Update on Key Infielder Amid Injury Woes

The Boston Red Sox have spent most of this season collecting injury updates instead of wins. Garrett Crochet still has no real return date. Roman Anthony is waiting on a hand and wrist that won’t cooperate. Nick Sogard is just starting to ramp back up.

It has not been an easy stretch for interim manager Chad Tracy, who has had to manage one setback after another.

On Wednesday, he got some positive news.

Infielder Goes Deep in Rehab Assignment

Romy Gonzalez began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, his first game action since left shoulder surgery in March. He did not waste any time reminding people what he can do.

Two at-bats in, Gonzalez turned on a pitch and drove it out for a two-run homer. He added a walk and a run scored before the night was over, helping Portland to a win over the Somerset Patriots, an affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Tracy laid out what comes next.

“It is also going to be based on communicating with him,” Tracy said. “How do you feel. How does your body feel? How does the swing feel? How’s the timing feel?”

Boston wants to see how Gonzalez feels after each outing before committing to anything more specific. But seeing him homer in his first game back is an encouraging sign.

What Boston Has Been Missing

Gonzalez is not the type of name that shows up in trade rumors or All-Star conversations. But take him out of the lineup, and the Red Sox feel it.

The numbers explain why. Gonzalez hit .305 last season with an .826 OPS, both career highs, and drove in 53 runs on nine home runs across 96 games. Against lefties, he was even better. His OPS jumped to .978 in those matchups, exactly the kind of production a struggling offense can’t replace with a roster spot left empty.

He’s expected to work mostly at second base in Portland, with some time at first as well. That versatility matters. It gives Boston another body to mix in around Willson Contreras whenever Gonzalez is ready for the call-up.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston has had to find good news in small places this season.

A two-run homer in Gonzalez’s first rehab at-bat is not nothing. It’s a real sign that Gonzalez is further along than the timeline alone might suggest.

The Red Sox need bodies. They might be getting one back sooner than expected.