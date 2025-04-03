Hi, Subscriber

Red Sox Injury News Dampens Spirit of Series Win Against Orioles

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are on their first winning streak of the 2025 season and clinched their first series victory of the campaign on Thursday with an 8-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Star third baseman Alex Bregman hit his first home run in a Red Sox uniform, rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell continued his hot start with two more hits (including his second home run) and first baseman Triston Casas got off the schneid with his first dinger of the year as well.

It wasn’t all good news for Red Sox Nation on Thursday, however, as manager Alex Cora revealed some disappointing injury updates ahead of the contest.

Pair of Starting Pitchers ‘Not Close’ to Returning to Rotation

Boston has been without its projected No. 4 and No. 5 starting pitchers in Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito, respectively, through the early portion of the season. The pair of arms have been rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester, as Bello recovers from a shoulder injury and Giolito heals from a hamstring ailment.

It appears that it’ll be a bit longer before either hurler is able to return to the majors.

“Cora described Bello and Giolito as ‘not close’ to a rotation return given the need to have a spring training-like buildup,” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe posted on Bluesky. “Seems like both will need at least a couple more rehab starts, with Bello at 47 pitches in his start and Giolito at 51.”

Bello was the Red Sox Opening Day starter in 2024 and finished the season at 14-8, with a 4.49 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 153 strikeouts over 162 1/2 innings pitched in 30 starts.

Giolito hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2023 and has yet to make his Red Sox debut. The one-time All-Star signed with Boston in January 2024 but missed all of last year after undergoing UCL surgery.

Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb are expected to continue starting at the back end of the rotation with Bello and Giolito out.

The former allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks across six innings in his season debut (a loss) against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Newcomb was hit hard during the team’s 8-5 loss against the Orioles on Monday, surrendering four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

Campbell Makes Red Sox History

Along with new ace Garrett Crochet, one of Boston’s bright spots during its 3-4 start has been Campbell.

The 22-year-old was the only one of the organization’s “Big Three” top prospects to make the big club out of Spring Training, as shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony have opened the season in Triple-A. Through the very early part of the campaign, Campbell has proved that he belongs in the majors.

With his 2-for-4 showing including a two-run home run on Thursday, the 2023 fourth-round pick made Red Sox history.

“Per @EliasSports, Kristian Campbell is the first player in Red Sox history to collect 10+ hits, 6+ extra-base hits, and 4 walks in his first 7 career games,” Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald posted on Bluesky.

Campbell has started each of the team’s first seven games, going 10-for-24 with two home runs, six runs scored, six extra-base hits, four RBI and four walks. He’s also committed no errors on defense.

Campbell went just 8-for-48 with one home run and two RBI across 20 Spring Training games, proving again, that exhibition games are largely meaningless.

It’s still early, but Red Sox Nation could have its next superstar on its hands.

Victor Barbosa covers MLB and the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. He previously covered the NBA and NFL for Heavy in 2021, with an emphasis on the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Buffalo Bills. Based in New York, he has covered local and professional sports news for Yardbarker, FanSided, Syracuse.com and WEEI. More about Victor Barbosa

Read More
,

Boston Red Sox Players

Wilyer Abreu's headshot W. Abreu
Brayan Bello's headshot B. Bello
Brennan Bernardino's headshot B. Bernardino
Alexander Bregman's headshot A. Bregman
Walker Buehler's headshot W. Buehler
Kristian Campbell's headshot K. Campbell
Isaiah Campbell's headshot I. Campbell
Triston Casas's headshot T. Casas
Albertin Chapman's headshot A. Chapman
Kutter Crawford's headshot K. Crawford
Cooper Criswell's headshot C. Criswell
Garrett Crochet's headshot G. Crochet
Robert Dalbec's headshot B. Dalbec
Rafael Devers's headshot R. Devers
Hunter Dobbins's headshot H. Dobbins
Jarren Duran's headshot J. Duran
Richard Fitts's headshot R. Fitts
Michael Fulmer's headshot M. Fulmer
Jhostynxon Garcia's headshot J. Garcia
Lucas Giolito's headshot L. Giolito
Roman González's headshot R. González
Vaughn Grissom's headshot V. Grissom
Luis Guerrero's headshot L. Guerrero
David Hamilton's headshot D. Hamilton
Liam Hendriks's headshot L. Hendriks
Tanner Houck's headshot T. Houck
Joe Jacques's headshot J. Jacques
Zachery Kelly's headshot Z. Kelly
Bryan Mata's headshot B. Mata
Reese McGuire's headshot R. McGuire
Wyatt Mills's headshot W. Mills
Jovani Moran's headshot J. Moran
Christopher Murphy's headshot C. Murphy
Carlos Narvaez's headshot C. Narváez
James Paxton's headshot J. Paxton
Zach Penrod's headshot Z. Penrod
Luis Perales's headshot L. Perales
Charles Priester's headshot Q. Priester
Ceddanne Rafaela's headshot C. Rafaela
Robert Refsnyder's headshot R. Refsnyder
Pablo Reyes's headshot P. Reyes
Blake Sabol's headshot B. Sabol
Patrick Sandoval's headshot P. Sandoval
Justin Slaten's headshot J. Slaten
Nicholas Sogard's headshot N. Sogard
Noah Song's headshot N. Song
Trevor Story's headshot T. Story
Trayce Thompson's headshot T. Thompson
Naoyuki Uwasawa's headshot N. Uwasawa
Brandon Walter's headshot B. Walter
Gregory Weissert's headshot G. Weissert
Garrett Whitlock's headshot G. Whitlock
Justin Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Joshua Winckowski's headshot J. Winckowski
Connor Wong's headshot C. Wong
Masataka Yoshida's headshot M. Yoshida

Comments

Red Sox Injury News Dampens Spirit of Series Win Against Orioles

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x