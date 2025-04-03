Red Sox Injury News Dampens Spirit of Series Win Against Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are on their first winning streak of the 2025 season and clinched their first series victory of the campaign on Thursday with an 8-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Star third baseman Alex Bregman hit his first home run in a Red Sox uniform, rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell continued his hot start with two more hits (including his second home run) and first baseman Triston Casas got off the schneid with his first dinger of the year as well.

It wasn’t all good news for Red Sox Nation on Thursday, however, as manager Alex Cora revealed some disappointing injury updates ahead of the contest.

Pair of Starting Pitchers ‘Not Close’ to Returning to Rotation

Boston has been without its projected No. 4 and No. 5 starting pitchers in Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito, respectively, through the early portion of the season. The pair of arms have been rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester, as Bello recovers from a shoulder injury and Giolito heals from a hamstring ailment.

It appears that it’ll be a bit longer before either hurler is able to return to the majors.

“Cora described Bello and Giolito as ‘not close’ to a rotation return given the need to have a spring training-like buildup,” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe posted on Bluesky. “Seems like both will need at least a couple more rehab starts, with Bello at 47 pitches in his start and Giolito at 51.”

Bello was the Red Sox Opening Day starter in 2024 and finished the season at 14-8, with a 4.49 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 153 strikeouts over 162 1/2 innings pitched in 30 starts.

Giolito hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2023 and has yet to make his Red Sox debut. The one-time All-Star signed with Boston in January 2024 but missed all of last year after undergoing UCL surgery.

Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb are expected to continue starting at the back end of the rotation with Bello and Giolito out.

The former allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks across six innings in his season debut (a loss) against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Newcomb was hit hard during the team’s 8-5 loss against the Orioles on Monday, surrendering four runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.

Campbell Makes Red Sox History

Along with new ace Garrett Crochet, one of Boston’s bright spots during its 3-4 start has been Campbell.

The 22-year-old was the only one of the organization’s “Big Three” top prospects to make the big club out of Spring Training, as shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony have opened the season in Triple-A. Through the very early part of the campaign, Campbell has proved that he belongs in the majors.

With his 2-for-4 showing including a two-run home run on Thursday, the 2023 fourth-round pick made Red Sox history.

“Per @EliasSports, Kristian Campbell is the first player in Red Sox history to collect 10+ hits, 6+ extra-base hits, and 4 walks in his first 7 career games,” Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald posted on Bluesky.

Campbell has started each of the team’s first seven games, going 10-for-24 with two home runs, six runs scored, six extra-base hits, four RBI and four walks. He’s also committed no errors on defense.

Campbell went just 8-for-48 with one home run and two RBI across 20 Spring Training games, proving again, that exhibition games are largely meaningless.

It’s still early, but Red Sox Nation could have its next superstar on its hands.