Red Sox Call Up Top Left-Handed Prospect Jake Bennett to Avoid Rays Sweep

The Boston Red Sox are turning to one of their top young arms Wednesday, calling up left-handed prospect Jake Bennett from Triple-A Worcester to start against the Tampa Bay Rays and help halt the club’s current slide. MassLive‘s Christopher Smith reported the call-up Wednesday morning, noting that Bennett has been given a locker in the visitor’s clubhouse at Tropicana Field.

In a corresponding roster move, the Red Sox reportedly planed to option lefty reliever Alec Gamboa back to Worcester, according to Smith. With Boston sitting 11 games under .500 and facing a series sweep in Tampa Bay, Bennett arrives carrying a sparkling Triple-A résumé and a chance to provide a much-needed spark.

Bennett Gets the Start in Tampa Bay

The 25-year-old is Boston’s No. 6 overall prospect and the top left-handed pitching prospect in the organization, as rated by MLB Pipeline. He stands 6-foot-6, throws from a low three-quarters arm slot with elite extension — more than 7.1 feet — and his 92-to-95 mph fastball plays above its velocity as a result. His changeup, sitting 83 to 86 mph with hard late fade, grades as a potential plus offering and is his primary weapon against right-handers, according to SoxProspects.com.

Bennett already knows this opponent. His only previous start against Tampa Bay came May 7, during his first stint with the major league club when he allowed four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-4 loss.

His Triple-A numbers tell a different story. In nine Worcester starts, Bennett posted a 1.60 ERA over 39.1 innings with 41 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP, including an 11-strikeout outing on May 20, per Field Level Media.

He made his MLB debut May 1 against the Houston Astros and earned the win with five innings of one-run ball. Boston recalled him Wednesday to fill the rotation spot left vacant by Brayan Bello’s demotion to Worcester.

The Red Sox acquired Bennett on Dec. 15, 2025, from the Washington Nationals for right-hander Luis Perales, then Boston’s No. 7 overall prospect.

“We believe we are getting a major league-caliber starting pitcher. The combination of whiff and strikes is unique, and we started to see the performance catch up in the AFL,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said at the time, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Ian Browne.

Bennett’s Arizona Fall League (AFL) numbers were impressive, with 20 innings, 25 strikeouts, five walks and the AFL Rising Star award.

Boston Bats Go Silent in Tampa Bay

Bennett arrives with the Red Sox offense in a deep slump. Boston had four hits Monday and six Tuesday, haven’t exceeded seven hits in any of their last five games, and are averaging 2.4 runs over that span, according to Field Level Media.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” catcher Mickey Gasper said, as quoted by MassLive. “We’re all trying to help the team win, and we’re knocking at the door every night.”

The late-game trends are alarming. Boston is 1-32 when trailing after seven innings and 0-35 when behind entering the ninth. Tuesday was just another chapter in the sad story. The Red Sox got to 4-3 in the eighth with the tying run at second and nobody out, then failed to score.

Tampa Bay sends Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound coming off seven innings of one-hit ball against Miami with nine strikeouts and no walks, and carrying a 3.30 ERA in 10 career appearances against Boston.

All four Rays runs Tuesday scored with two outs. Boston enters at 27-38. Bennett gets the ball with one chance to salvage something from a damaging week on the road.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET at the Trop.