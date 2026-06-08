Boston Red Sox Call Up Nate Eaton Ahead of Critical Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox are turning to one of the organization’s fastest players as they prepare for a critical three-game series against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, recalling Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, according to Boston media reports.

With the Red Sox struggling to generate offense and interim manager Chad Tracy emphasizing aggressive baserunning since taking over, Eaton’s speed could provide an immediate spark in a series that carries significant division implications.

Boston brought Eaton to Tampa with a corresponding roster move still to be determined, and the call-up is not expected to be tied to an injury, according to The Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey. That means another player is likely to be optioned back to Worcester, making recently promoted infielder Anthony Seigler a prime candidate.

The 29-year-old Eaton has spent most of 2026 with the WooSox, batting .283 with a .798 OPS across 205 plate appearances, according to his page at Baseball Reference. He brings rare positional flexibility, with time at third base, shortstop, second base, and all three outfield spots.

But the legs are the reason he keeps getting the call.

Eaton’s Wheels Give Red Sox a New Weapon

Eaton stole 155 bases over eight minor league seasons before reaching Boston, and he kept it up in the majors. In 41 games with the Red Sox last year, he swiped nine bags while slashing .296/.348/.383, according to RotoWire. He also made a mark in last fall’s American League Wild Card Series, the kind of late-season cameo that sticks with Red Sox brass.

Tracy knows Eaton better than most. He managed the speedster at Worcester before taking over the big-league club in late April, and he has been clear about how he wants this roster to play.

“We have athletes, we have speed, so I look at that like, ‘Well, we’ve got to get people on base. Let’s move, let’s be aggressive,'” Tracy said in April, as quoted by The Boston Globe.

In Tracy’s first win, the Red Sox stole four bases in five attempts. Eaton fits the plan as cleanly as anyone in the organization, a runner who can pinch-run, steal a base late or turn a walk into a scoring threat.

Red Sox Add Eaton Before Tampa Bay Rays Showdown

Boston arrives in Tampa fresh off a split of a rain-shortened, two-game series with the New York Yankees. The Red Sox took Friday’s opener, then dropped Sunday’s finale, 6-1, undone by a five-run eighth inning fueled by Cody Bellinger’s solo home run off reliever Justin Slaten and a Jazz Chisholm Jr. three-run drive on the first pitch thrown in a Red Sox uniform by newly acquired Joe La Sorsa, according to ESPN.

The Rays present an even steeper challenge. Tampa Bay has led the AL East since May 10, though the Rays limp in having lost 10 of their last 13.

Left-hander Connelly Early, 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA, gets the ball for Boston in Monday’s opener, according to The Boston Globe.

Boston has averaged barely over three runs per game since Tracy took over, according to Over the Monster. With the bats still cold, the manager is reaching for another way to score and hoping Eaton’s speed opens up his options.