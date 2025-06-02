Red Sox Legend Gives Strong Opinion on Rafael Devers Controversy

David Ortiz is not just the best designated hitter in Boston Red Sox history but widely viewed as the best DH in MLB history as well.

The Hall-of-Famer’s list of accolades and ultra-clutch moments are endless, and he hasn’t been afraid to make his opinions known on his former team’s recent struggles in the years since his retirement following the 2016 season. While the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 sans “Big Papi,” they haven’t made the playoffs since 2021.

Ortiz has chimed in multiple times this year on one of the biggest topics surrounding the club this season — what to do with Rafael Devers — and was at it again on Monday.

David Ortiz: Devers ‘Doing What He’s Supposed to Do’

With Boston’s offseason acquisition of star third baseman Alex Bregman, there were rampant rumors regarding where Devers would play in 2025. With promising youngster Triston Casas manning first base, Devers moved from the hot corner to full-time designated hitter at the start of the season.

Casas suffered a knee injury in early May, however, which is likely to cost him the rest of the season.

Casas’ injury briefly reopened the possibility of “Raffy” moving to first base, but Red Sox management wanted the three-time All-Star to remain a full-time hitter. Now, with Bregman on the IL with a quadriceps issue, Devers’ role has become a popular topic again.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following Bregman’s injury that Devers wouldn’t play third base and would remain as the DH.

Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was called up to the big leagues when Bregman was placed on the IL and has played in all eight contests since, suiting up at the hot corner.

Ortiz said on Monday that he agrees with the team’s decision to keep his Devers as a full-time hitter.

“David Ortiz (at a David Ortiz Children’s Fund golf fundraiser) said for now, he wouldn’t mess with Devers as DH. ‘He’s killing it. … he’s doing what he’s supposed to do,'” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe posted on Bluesky. “Ortiz added that if it was him, as a team player, he’d do anything from a positional standpoint that the teammate asked. But he noted that it will take time for Devers to learn to play 1B if he and the Sox decide to go that route.

Devers Makes Strong Case for AL Player of the Month Award For May

Since getting off to a historically rough start to the season, the 28-year-old has been on fire at the plate, particularly in May.

Devers finished May with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 14 runs scored and a .356/.468/.606 triple slash across 126 plate appearances to put him in contention for AL Player of the Month honors.

The ninth-year pro is tied with Chicago Cubs designated hitter/outfielder Seiya Suzuki for the MLB lead with 52 RBI this year and leads the AL in walks with 47. Devers has registered 12 home runs and 16 doubles and has upped his slash line to .286/.408.515 to make a strong case thus far for his fourth All-Star nod in the past five seasons as well.