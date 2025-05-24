Red Sox Get Bad News, Make Rafael Devers Decision Following Alex Bregman Injury Update

Despite making significant improvements on paper over the offseason, the Boston Red Sox — at 26-26 entering Saturday — appear to be headed towards another mediocre campaign and perhaps, a fourth consecutive finish outside of the playoff picture.

Star third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a quadriceps injury during the team’s afternoon contest against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and now, fans are crossing their fingers that the newcomer won’t be sidelined for long.

Bregman, along with ace lefthander Garrett Crochet, was one of the marquee winter pickups by the Red Sox and has come as advertised this spring.

The two-time All-Star and longtime member of the Houston Astros wasn’t in the team’s starting lineup for the first game during Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Baltimore and is headed for an MRI. Manager Alex Cora told reporters that Bregman could land on the injured list.

“Bregman came in feeling worse. Going for an MRI. Sounds like an IL move is coming,” Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe posted on Bluesky.

Bregman Has Been One of the Best Hitters in Baseball in 2025

After earning All-Star honors with the Astros in 2018 and 2019, finishing as the AL MVP runner up in the latter season, winning World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 and his first career Gold Glove in 2024, Bregman spent much of the offseason being connected to the Red Sox.

The 2015 second overall draft pick turned 31 in March and finished 2024 with a .260/.315/.453 triple slash which was among his worst since becoming a big leaguer. Bregman’s 26 home runs and 75 RBI were below his career averages as well.

Through the first third of the 2025 season, however, the LSU product has been one of the best hitters in baseball while continuing to play elite defense.

Bregman entered Saturday leading the Red Sox in Wins Above Replacement (3.0), doubles (17) and total bases (109), while being tied for first with 59 hits. He’s also second in the majors in doubles and third in total bases.

If Bregman is forced to miss a significant amount of time, the impact could be devastating for Boston’s playoff chances.

Red Sox, Again, Stay Firm on Rafael Devers’ Full-Time DH Duties

One of the major headlines during the Red Sox offseason, and into the spring, has been where franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers would suit up this year.

With Bregman joining the team and promising youngster Triston Casas manning first base, Devers moved from the hot corner to full-time designated hitter at the start of the season. Casas suffered a knee injury in early May, however, which is likely to cost him the rest of the season.

Casas’ injury briefly reopened the possibility of Devers moving to first base, but Red Sox management wanted the three-time All-Star to remain a full-time hitter. Now, with Bregman possibly going on the IL, the discussion of what to do with Devers is coming up again.

Cora addressed the matter on Saturday and reiterated that “Raffy” is the Red Sox DH.

“Cora reiterates Devers will not play third now. If Bregman has to go to the IL, which Cora said seems likely, they have options at Worcester. Asked about Mayer, he said he’s among the options. Said he’s never seen Devers hitting this well,” Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic posted on Bluesky.

“Devers hasn’t taken groundballs at 3B (or anywhere else) since Toronto, partly, Cora said, a product of weather and other issues that have prevented all infielders from taking grounders in the field. The Sox aren’t going to ask Devers to start taking groundballs at third. They like his routine,” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe added.

Abraham further speculated that top prospect Marcelo Mayer could be called up imminently. He noted that the 2021 fourth overall pick wasn’t listed in the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox starting lineup in their doubleheader opener on Saturday.

“Per Cora, Devers is *not* an option to play 3B. They just want to leave him at DH. Have to think this means Mayer is on the way. We’ll see,” Abraham wrote.