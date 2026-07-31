Red Sox Linked to Former Yankees Star in New Trade Deadline Development

The MLB trade deadline is only a few days away, with teams all over the league gearing up for an active event.

One organization that has been mentioned as a team to watch is the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to bolster their roster. After a slow start to the season, Boston has climbed all the way back, with them now directly involved in the playoff race.

Boston currently holds a record of 57-51 on the season, sitting seven games back of first place in the American League East. Barring a massive letdown from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox are more likely to be competing for a wild-card spot this season.

With this, the Red Sox have been looking at adding more infield help, hoping to give the offense a spark for the stretch run. The team has been linked with a few names this summer, but it seems that Boston may have its eye on a former rival of theirs.

Boston Red Sox Eyeing Gleyber Torres

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo, Boston is looking at going after Detroit Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres. The Red Sox were interested in Torres before he signed with the Tigers in 2024, leading to speculation now.

“Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres also could appeal to the Red Sox, who showed interest in him during the 2024-25 offseason before he signed with the Tigers,” Rosenthal, Sammon and Woo wrote. “A native of Caracas, Torres would join fellow Venezuelans Wilyer Abreu, Ranger Suárez, Willson Contreras, Carlos Narváez and Andruw Monasterio in Boston. Still, because he no longer plays shortstop, he would be less of a fit.”

With the Tigers looking like sellers, Boston may try to take advantage of the situation to bring the All-Star to town. The Red Sox have the needed prospects to get a deal done, helping Detroit start its expected rebuild.

Torres will be a free agent at the end of the season, making him a potential rental for any interested team. But this shouldn’t stop Boston from going after him.

Should Red Sox Trade For Gleyber Torres?

Torres has put together another strong year for the Tigers, and he could be perfect for the Red Sox. Overall, he has slashed .270/.383/.392 with five home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .775 this season.

The infielder is a very solid hitter who could easily come in to take over second base for the remainder of the season. Boston has been looking for someone to help solidify that position, and Torres could answer the bell.

The Red Sox know him well from his time with the New York Yankees, giving the team more insight into his game. The three-time All-Star could be the best player for Boston, helping this unit have an even stronger chance to win this season.

Overall, Boston is looking to go after a World Series title this season, and someone like Torres could help them. The Red Sox have the pitching needed, but they are lacking consistent offense to keep up with the other elite teams.