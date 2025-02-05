Red Sox Lose Out on Free Agent Target

The Diamondbacks and outfielder Randal Grichuk agreed to reunite on a one-year, $5MM deal Tuesday night according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Boston Globe reported in December that the Red Sox were “looking” at the free agent outfielder, who seemed to be an ideal fit to Boston’s right-handed starved lineup.

Boston has made just two offseason position player free agent signings in the last three years — outfielder Adam Duval in 2023 and utility man Abraham Toro this winter. Toro signed a minor league deal with a promise of a $1M bonus if he breaks camp with the Major League team.

Despite nearly five years of inaction in the open market, particularly in terms of position players, the team remains connected in talks with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. Tuesday also brought renewed speculation about a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“Agents have come away believing Alex Cora and Sam Kennedy want to add a middle-of-the-order hitter,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Sunday, “But Breslow, John Henry, and Tom Werner have been cautious,” adding, “[that] explains why the Red Sox have so far done nothing to improve their lineup this offseason.”

Grichuk had a resurgent year with Arizona last season after signing there as a free agent in the 2024 offseason, slashing .291/.348/.528 with 12 home runs in 279 plate appearances. His .941 OPS against lefties ranks ninth among hitters with at least 400 plate appearances since 2022, according to the Globe’s Alex Speier.