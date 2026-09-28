Red Sox Suffer Major Bullpen Blow Days Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox were preparing for Tuesday’s Wild Card Series opener against the New York Yankees when another injury hit. This one came from the bullpen, and the timing could not have been worse.

The loss strips one of the bullpens critical arms.

Red Sox Lose Key Arm

Reliever Tyron Guerrero suffered a Grade 2 lat strain during a simulated inning at Tropicana Field on Saturday and was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

He is out for at least the first two rounds of the postseason and likely all of October regardless of how deep the Red Sox advance.

Manager Chad Tracy did not sugarcoat the situation.

“Obviously, tough blow for us and for him,” Tracy said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “He’s pretty beat up about it. But not much that can be done.”

Guerrero had already dealt with a shoulder inflammation issue that put him on the injured list on September 1. He appeared in just two games after returning before the lat gave out during what was supposed to be a routine tuneup session.

“I won’t be able to pitch,” Guerrero said. “It has been hard for me.”

What the Red Sox Are Losing

Guerrero had put together a strong season at 35 years old, posting a 3.10 ERA across 40 appearances. He was one of the more reliable high-leverage arms in the bullpen, capable of getting outs in spots that mattered.

As recently as early August, the Red Sox had five relievers they trusted in big moments. That group included Guerrero, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, and Erik Miller. The depth looked like a genuine postseason strength.

That depth has eroded. Slaten went down with a forearm and elbow injury and was ruled out for the year in mid-September. Miller has struggled through a wild and largely ineffective month. Now Guerrero joins the list.

What It Means for the Bullpen

Tracy acknowledged the reality while pointing to how the Red Sox have handled adversity all season.

“Like we’ve done so much this year with all the different guys that have landed in difficult spots with injuries, you have to move on and have to be ready for Tuesday,” Tracy said.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Wyatt Olds to fill Guerrero’s roster spot. Olds posted a 1.20 ERA in 13 appearances after being called up to Boston in mid-August, striking out 20 batters in 15 innings.

Brayan Bello, who closed the regular season with a 0.48 ERA over his final four outings, figures to handle multi-inning relief work. Jake Bennett threw 3⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Friday in his first career relief appearance, giving Tracy another option for length. Garrett Crochet will also be traveling to New York with the team.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox bullpen was supposed to be a strength heading into October. It still can be, but the margin for error just got smaller.

Chapman and Whitlock will carry the late innings. Behind them, Tracy will need Bello, Bennett, Olds, Crochet, and others to fill in.

Guerrero wanted to be part of this. The lat strain took that away with two days to spare. Now the arms that remain have to be enough.