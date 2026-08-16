Red Sox Get Masataka Yoshida Injury Update After Pirates Game

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night at PNC Park. Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless frames, picking up his 15th win to set a new career high in his 14th major league season. Wilyer Abreu went deep for the 22nd time this year, matching the career mark he set a season ago.

The win improved Boston to 66-57, their second victory in the last eight games. It provided a much-needed exhale after a stretch that has tested this team’s resilience.

But the night came with a cost. One of the lineup’s hottest hitters did not make it past the third inning.

Yoshida Goes Down With Hamstring Injury

Masataka Yoshida hit a double to right in the third inning and felt something in his hamstring while racing into second base. He received attention on the field before exiting the game. Anthony Seigler came on to run in his place.

After the game, interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed the injury appears significant.

“He’s going to be down for some time, but we’ll get more clear answers on that,” Tracy said. “We’re not going to want to play shorthanded.”

Yoshida will be evaluated further once the team gets back to Boston in the coming days.

An injured list stint looks increasingly likely. Tracy indicated the Red Sox plan to bring up a replacement from the minor leagues to keep the roster at full strength.

Difficult Timing for the Red Sox

The injury arrived during the strongest stretch of Yoshida’s season. He had been swinging at his best all month, posting a slugging percentage above .500 and an on-base mark near .380 through the first two weeks of August. He had been one of the most consistent offensive contributors during a period where the lineup as a whole had cooled off.

Across the full season, Yoshida has been a reliable presence in the order, hitting close to .275 with a strong on-base rate. His approach at the plate and ability to put the ball in play have provided the kind of steady production the Red Sox value.

Losing that bat now, with the wild-card race tightening, leaves a gap the Red Sox will need to address.

Yoshida Knows What This Injury Means

Yoshida provided his own perspective on the potential timeline after the game. He said he suffered a similar hamstring injury during his time playing in Japan and was sidelined for close to a month on that occasion.

The Red Sox do have reinforcements approaching. Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are all beginning rehab assignments this week after extended absences.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Yoshida was hitting when the Red Sox needed him most.

Now the lineup needs to adjust again. The tests will determine how long he is out. His own experience suggests it will be around a month.

The Red Sox have proven all season that they can absorb losses and keep competing. They will need to prove it again.