Is the Red Sox-Mets Game Delayed? Red Sox Stuck in Chicago After Plane Mechanical Issues

After a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox are supposed to head to New York to face the Mets on Friday, July 10.

However, six hours before first pitch, the Red Sox find themselves still in Chicago.

The first pitch is schedule for 7:10 P.M. EST. The lingering question is will the Red Sox need to postpone the game?

Will the Red Sox Reschedule Their Game Against the Mets?

Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo confirms that the Boston Red Sox are expected to land LaGuardia Airport in Queens at 4:10 P.M. EST, three hours before first pitch. The game will not be rescheduled, and it’s unlikely that it will face any delay.

“Current flight plans have Red Sox set to land at LGA at 4:10 p.m. ET, less than three hours first pitch,” Cotillo wrote on X. “The good news is Citi Field is right next door. But still, the window is getting tight.”

Citi Field is 2.6 miles away from LaGuardia, which is a four minute drive without traffic. However, unloading an entire plane full of baseball equipment and players it will likely take them about 45 minutes to get the stadium from the time the plane touches down in New York.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe confirms that the reason for the team’s travel delay is due to several plane issues.

The flight from Chicago to New York is a little less than 2.5 hours, meaning that if their plane is scheduled to land at 4:10 P.M. EST, their plane will take off at 1:10 P.M. EST.

As of right now, the plan remains for the Red Sox-Mets game to play on Friday night despite their travel endeavors.