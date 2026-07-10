Phillies Trade Proposal Sends Two Top-10 Prospects to San Francisco For Giants Superstar

The Philadelphia Phillies have just one more series to play before hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Week at Citizens Bank Park. This year, the Phillies have the most All-Stars among all 30 teams with six representatives.

Jhoan Duran, Bryce Harper, Jesús Luzardo, Brandon Marsh, Cristopher Sánchez, and Kyle Schwarber.

At the start of the season, the Phillies having six All-Stars seemed unimaginable. Before Don Mattingly took over, they were sitting last in the National League with a record of 9-19.

Now that the Phillies are back in postseason contention, they are expected to be aggressive at the deadline to better their chances, and add to their already star-studded lineup.

New Trade Proposal Lands San Francisco Giants Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and Pitcher Robbie Ray on the Philadelphia Phillies

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, writer Kerry Miller designs a trade proposal between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants that sends star outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and pitcher Robbie Ray to Philly.

The Phillies have been quoted as aggressive buyers heading into this trade deadline, while San Francisco’s president of baseball operations Buster Posey, has confirmed the Giants are looking to sell.

Miller proposed the Phillies send two top 10 prospects, Aroon Escobar (no. 4) and Moisés Chace (no. 8), in exchange for Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

“Aside from Brandon Marsh, the outfield has been a great big mess,” Miller wrote. “And unless you’re getting excited about what Derek Hill has done out of nowhere in his 43 plate appearances since the Phillies acquired him, all of the right-handed bats in this lineup have been disappointing. Adding a right-handed outfielder might be first on their to-do list.”

Lee bats lefty, so he doesn’t resolve that lack of right-handed hitting in this lineup. But he’s batting .311 for the year and .304 against southpaws, so he could be their top target as far as bats go. Lee is signed through 2029 at about $21M per year, however, he could opt out after next season. Player options do tend to make negotiations trickier, but they don’t have to be deal breakers.” While Lee is not a power hitter, the Phillies need a speedy outfielder who is able to get the ball in play. On the pitching side of this trade proposal, Robbie Ray would be a great addition to support their pitching staff after having bumped Andrew Painter out of the starting rotation. While yes, the Phillies would be giving up two top 10 prospects, the buying price for Lee and Ray is realistic and just enticing enough for the Giants to bite.

Phillies Preview Against Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, July 10. Taking the hill for Philadelphia is Aaron Nola, while Jack Flaherty gets the start for Detroit.

Both Nola and Flaherty have similar numbers this season. Nola is 3–6, with a 5.87 ERA, and 94 SO. While Flaherty is 2–8, with a 4.60 ERA, and 92 SO.

Following up the matchup between Nola and Flaherty, Cristopher Sánchez and Casey Mize square off, and Zack Wheeler and Tarik Skubal duel on Sunday.