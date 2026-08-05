Red Sox Make Powerful Statement After Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on Tuesday night for their first game since the trade deadline reshaped the roster. New faces were in the building. The energy of a six-game West Coast trip still lingered. The home crowd was ready for what came next.

The Chicago White Sox arrived leading the AL Central and carrying a roster with former Boston prospects. This was not the same team that had lost 100 games in three consecutive seasons.

None of that mattered once the first inning started.

Red Sox Make a Powerful Statement

Boston jumped on Chicago starter Davis Martin before he could settle in. Nick Sogard doubled to open the bottom of the first. Willson Contreras drove in the first run with a single to center. Then Caleb Durbin crushed a grand slam over the Green Monster.

Jarren Duran stepped up next and deposited a solo homer of his own. It was the second time in three days the Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs, having done the same thing Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

“Just good at-bats,” Durbin said. “I feel like we’re suffocating the pitcher, no matter who it is.”

The Offense Never Stopped

A 6-0 lead after one inning was only the beginning. Wilyer Abreu connected on a solo shot in the fifth. Then the Red Sox erupted again in the sixth, putting up another six-spot highlighted by Andruw Monasterio‘s two-run single, Ceddanne Rafaela‘s two-run double, and run-scoring hits from Contreras and Masataka Yoshida.

Abreu added his second long ball in the eighth to finish the scoring at 14-2.

Tracy Navigates a Long Deadline Day

Interim manager Chad Tracy admitted the hours leading up to first pitch were anything but simple. The team’s return from Los Angeles was delayed, leaving little time to process everything that had changed.

“There was a lot on my mind when I woke up,” Tracy said. “Excitement about meeting the guys that were coming in here. Also thinking about the conversations that I was going to have to have.”

By Tuesday night, the baseball took over.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Six straight wins. A 14-2 blowout in the first game after the deadline.

The Red Sox are 61-51. The deadline is behind them. The roster is set.

Statement made.