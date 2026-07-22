Boston Red Sox Receive Another Garrett Crochet Update During Orioles Series

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Boston Red Sox this season, aside from their absolutely incredible winning streak, which is actually still going, and might extend to 15 games if their score currently holds against the Baltimore Orioles, is the injury to southpaw starter Garrett Crochet, who has not pitched since April.

The latest Crochet update paints a clearer picture of when he may return, but the regular season is obviously dwindling down with each passing day, and Garrett Crochet still hasn’t partaken in much baseball activities.

At the time of typing this, the Red Sox are defeating the Orioles 6-2 in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon. They are 51-48, and now command a playoff spot in the American League.

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Garrett Crochet Targeting Playoff Return, per Latest Report

Per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Garrett Crochet is targeting a return by the MLB playoffs.

The Red Sox, obviously, haven’t made the playoffs yet, and I guess this report is speculative of them advancing, but Boston’s ace has dealt with a very confusing injury.

With that being said, what a boost it would be for the Red Sox rotation if Crochet were to return by October.

And then to refute that, Red Sox fans could be angered is Garrett Crochet is somewhat ‘rushed’ back just to have a stinker outing in the playoffs, and Boston gets bounced because of it.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the latest Garrett Crochet report, and wrote:

“Since the issue has dragged on, there are compounding effects for the timeline. By missing so much time, Crochet will need a longer ramp-up once he is finally cleared to throw. Even if he were cleared to start that ramp-up soon, which doesn’t seem possible, it would take him six weeks or more to get into game shape. Six weeks from today would already be September, so Crochet is instead looking beyond that.”

There will certainly be more developments on the Garrett Crochet situation and injury in the coming weeks.

Across six starts (back in April), he posted an ERA of 6.30, but he never really looked right in those starts, and that’s obviously a very small sample size. His ERA was 2.59 last season, and he led MLB in strikeouts.

He landed on the IL with inflammation in his shoulder, but there’s clearly a larger looming issue at hand. He dodged surgery, but has missed 3+ months now, and as McDonald writes, his ramp-up is at least a six-week process.

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