‘Realistic’ New York Yankees Trade Proposal Offloads Jasson Dominguez for Reds Catcher

It’s no secret what the New York Yankees‘ top needs are ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Brian Cashman will be looking to add catching help, with the struggling Austin Wells continuing to get a plethora of ABs, and New York also has a need for bullpen support.

Recently, a report surfaced that the Yankees’ top trade chips this deadline could include outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, so of course, the speculation has reigned in from all angles.

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Chris Landers proposed a ‘realistic’ trade idea, which features the Yankees offloading Dominguez to the Cincinnati Reds in a trade that could kill two birds with one stone in terms of the Yankees’ top needs.

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Should the Yankees Make this Proposed Trade?

Here is the trade proposal that Landers came up with in his recent piece:

Yankees receive: catcher Tyler Stephenson, RP Tejay Antone

Reds receive: OF Jasson Dominguez

“The Reds are very much open for business as they remain mired in the NL Central cellar, and they have need for as many young position players as possible. That’s especially true in the outfield, where the team has precious few long-term solutions. Dominguez might not be that either, but he’s 23 with plenty of years of team control remaining. Cincy can kick the tires on an athletic player who could play up in that friendly home park, while New York gets better at two positions of need who won’t factor into the Reds’ future plans anyway.”

Tyler Stephenson is batting .244 this season with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 58 hits across 76 games. As Landers notes above, Stephenson now stands out as a strong trade candidate due to their status of being in last place in the NL Central.

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Other Yankees Trade Deadline Notes

Expect a lot of speculation surrounding the New York Yankees’ potential acquisitions over the next two weeks, as the August third deadline is rapidly approaching.

However, this ‘realistic’ trade proposal is very emblematic of what the Yankees’ overall plans should be. A right-handed hitting catcher would be a huge plus, and another leverage reliever seems like a necessity.

Over 30.1 innings pitched this season, Antone holds an ERA of 2.37 with 26 strikeouts.

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