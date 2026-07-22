Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Released 7-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set.

After the Phillies took game one, LA picked up a dramatic 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening after a disastrous game-ending double play by the Phillies.

Also, the Dodgers quietly released a player during the Phillies series, according to the organization’s transaction tracker.

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Dodgers Released Keynan Middleton From Affiliate

Per MLB.com, Keynan Middleton has been released by the Oklahoma City Comets, the AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers:

On July 20: Oklahoma City Comets released RHP Keynan Middleton.

Middleton, 32, has not pitched in MLB since 2023. He has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (four seasons), Chicago White Sox (one season), Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees.

Over 30.1 innings pitched in the minors this season, Middleton carries an ERA of 4.45. He is now eligible for any MLB team to sign him.

Unclear exactly why he’s been shunned to the minors, considering Middleton’s last stint in MLB (2023) featured a fairly strong showing (3.38 ERA across 50.2 innings pitched).

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Taking a Glance at Keynan Middleton’s MLB Career

Across 194.1 total MLB innings, Middleton carries an ERA of 3.84.

He broke into the league in 2017 with the Angels.

Notably, he pitched 14.1 innings with the Yankees in ’23 and posted an ERA of 1.88 with 17 strikeouts.

As for the Dodgers’ role in this release, LA is notorious for having a plethora of organizational pitching depth, and perhaps since Middleton is now in his early 30s is what led to the release.

Back in 2013, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the MLB draft.

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