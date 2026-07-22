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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Released 7-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set.

After the Phillies took game one, LA picked up a dramatic 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening after a disastrous game-ending double play by the Phillies.

Also, the Dodgers quietly released a player during the Phillies series, according to the organization’s transaction tracker.

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Dodgers Released Keynan Middleton From Affiliate

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 17: Keynan Middleton #99 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out Myles Straw #3 of the Houston Astros to end the top of the ninth inning of the MLB game at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Per MLB.com, Keynan Middleton has been released by the Oklahoma City Comets, the AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers:

On July 20: Oklahoma City Comets released RHP Keynan Middleton.

Middleton, 32, has not pitched in MLB since 2023. He has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Angels (four seasons), Chicago White Sox (one season), Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Yankees.

Over 30.1 innings pitched in the minors this season, Middleton carries an ERA of 4.45. He is now eligible for any MLB team to sign him.

Unclear exactly why he’s been shunned to the minors, considering Middleton’s last stint in MLB (2023) featured a fairly strong showing (3.38 ERA across 50.2 innings pitched).

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Taking a Glance at Keynan Middleton’s MLB Career

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 16: Keynan Middleton #99 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Across 194.1 total MLB innings, Middleton carries an ERA of 3.84.

He broke into the league in 2017 with the Angels.

Notably, he pitched 14.1 innings with the Yankees in ’23 and posted an ERA of 1.88 with 17 strikeouts.

As for the Dodgers’ role in this release, LA is notorious for having a plethora of organizational pitching depth, and perhaps since Middleton is now in his early 30s is what led to the release.

Back in 2013, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the MLB draft.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Released 7-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

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