Red Sox Get Timely Brayan Bello Boost Ahead of Wild Card Series

The Boston Red Sox needed pitching in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Brayan Bello gave them four shutout innings.

When he walked off the mound for the last time in the regular season, the Fenway crowd rose. Bello got a standing ovation.

Five months ago, he was pitching in Worcester after being optioned out of the big-league rotation. Friday’s ovation told the story of how far he has come since.

From Worcester to Red Sox Weapon

Bello’s 2026 started as badly as any season can. He posted a 10.35 ERA across eight starts before the Red Sox sent him to Triple-A in late April. Something needed to change.

What changed was the role. Bello came back as a bulk reliever and the transformation was immediate. The fastball carried more life. The command sharpened. The confidence returned.

Since rejoining the big-league staff, Bello has posted a 2.28 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over his last 51.1 innings across 13 appearances. The Red Sox eventually gave him starts again, and he responded with his best stretch of the season.

Over his last four outings spanning 18⅔ innings, Bello has allowed just one earned run. That translates to a 0.48 ERA heading into October.

What Friday Showed

Bello’s performance capped a September that has erased any remaining questions about his role in the postseason. His 11-strikeout outing against the Athletics on September 19 was the exclamation point on a second half that turned his entire season around.

The standing ovation from the Fenway crowd carried weight because of everything that preceded it. This was not a player who cruised through the year. This was someone who got sent down, rebuilt his approach, and fought his way back into being one of the most trusted arms on the staff.

“I learned not to let bad moments dictate how the next one is going to be,” Bello said.

Where Bello Fits in October

The Red Sox will likely use Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suarez as their three starters in the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees. That leaves Bello available out of the bullpen, where he has been at his best.

His ability to provide multiple innings of high-quality relief makes him a critical piece in a best-of-three format. If a starter runs into trouble early or the Red Sox need to bridge a gap between a short outing and the back end of the bullpen, Bello is the arm built for that moment.

The Red Sox invested in Bello believing in his ceiling. The second half of 2026 is the closest he has come to reaching it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Brayan Bello got sent to the minors in April. He came back a different pitcher. The numbers since his return tell that story clearly, but the standing ovation at Fenway told it better.

The postseason starts Tuesday. Bello enters it on the best run of his career, with a 0.48 ERA over his last four outings and the confidence of a team that knows exactly what he can provide.

Five months ago, he was in Worcester. Friday night, the Fenway crowd was on its feet for him. That is the kind of arc that carries into October.