New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change Before Reds Series Finale

The New York Mets have not enjoyed their stay in Cincinnati this week, taking on the Reds in a three-game series. After being thumped in game one, New York lost again on Tuesday evening.

However, the Mets will look to salvage the series on Wednesday afternoon with a series finale matinee against the Reds.

During the Reds series, the Mets announced a notable decision/change with Bo Bichette.

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Bo Bichette Playing 3rd on Wednesday

The New York Mets released their lineup early Wednesday afternoon ahead of the matinee contest against the Reds.

UnderdogMLB wrote:

“Mets 6/17: C. Benge RF B. Bichette 3B J. Soto LF M. Semien 2B M. Vientos 1B F. Alvarez DH A. Ewing CF L. Torrens C Z. Short SS N. McLean SP”

Some notables: Bo Bichette is playing third today, as recently claimed infielder Zack Short gets the start at short. The same situation would transpire with Short when he played in Detroit, so expect more of Bo Bichette at third base when Short is in the lineup. Short must not be able to play anywhere else on the infield.

The last time Bo Bichette played third was Saturday, June 13, against the Atlanta Braves.

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Bo Bichette This Season with the Mets

Bo Bichette signed with the Mets this offseason on a three-year MLB contract.

However, reports indicate that he will likely opt out of his deal once the season concludes. At this juncture, the Mets are unlikely to make the MLB playoffs.

This season, in his first with the Mets, Bichette has 295 at-bats and is batting .247 with 8 home runs, 41 RBI, and an OPS of .664.

Bichette got off to such a slow start this season, but he’s slowly starting to really heat up. He continues to hit second for the New York Mets daily.

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