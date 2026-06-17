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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change Before Reds Series Finale

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New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits a double in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have not enjoyed their stay in Cincinnati this week, taking on the Reds in a three-game series. After being thumped in game one, New York lost again on Tuesday evening.

However, the Mets will look to salvage the series on Wednesday afternoon with a series finale matinee against the Reds.

During the Reds series, the Mets announced a notable decision/change with Bo Bichette.

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Bo Bichette Playing 3rd on Wednesday

Miami Marlins v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Connor Norby #1 of the Miami Marlins is caught stealing second base during the fourth inning by Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets released their lineup early Wednesday afternoon ahead of the matinee contest against the Reds.

UnderdogMLB wrote:

“Mets 6/17: C. Benge RF B. Bichette 3B J. Soto LF M. Semien 2B M. Vientos 1B F. Alvarez DH A. Ewing CF L. Torrens C Z. Short SS N. McLean SP”

 

Some notables: Bo Bichette is playing third today, as recently claimed infielder Zack Short gets the start at short. The same situation would transpire with Short when he played in Detroit, so expect more of Bo Bichette at third base when Short is in the lineup. Short must not be able to play anywhere else on the infield.

The last time Bo Bichette played third was Saturday, June 13, against the Atlanta Braves.

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Bo Bichette This Season with the Mets

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets celebrates a second inning grand slam with teammates MJ Melendez #1 and Juan Soto #22 during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Bo Bichette signed with the Mets this offseason on a three-year MLB contract.

However, reports indicate that he will likely opt out of his deal once the season concludes. At this juncture, the Mets are unlikely to make the MLB playoffs.

This season, in his first with the Mets, Bichette has 295 at-bats and is batting .247 with 8 home runs, 41 RBI, and an OPS of .664.

Bichette got off to such a slow start this season, but he’s slowly starting to really heat up. He continues to hit second for the New York Mets daily.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change Before Reds Series Finale

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